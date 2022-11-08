Advanced search
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-08 pm EST
106.78 USD   -0.27%
11/07Allegion to Acquire Plano.Group Assets for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/07Allegion to Acquire Workforce Management Solution, Accelerating Seamless Access
BU
11/02UBS Adjusts Allegion Price Target to $111 From $116, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Transcript : Allegion plc Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference 2022, Nov-08-2022 04:40 PM

11/08/2022 | 05:40pm EST
So let's get started. Good -- maybe good evening. I'm Tim Wojs, and I cover building products here at Baird. And we're happy to have Allegion join us again this year at our Global Industrial...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 257 M - -
Net income 2022 445 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 9 380 M 9 380 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 106,78 $
Average target price 116,85 $
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David D. Petratis Executive Chairman
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-19.16%9 406
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.48%38 936
GARMIN LTD.-36.42%16 594
ADT INC.2.97%7 829
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.89%5 081
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.84%2 398