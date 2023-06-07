Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Allegion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:04 2023-06-06 pm EDT
110.17 USD   +1.57%
08:03aSimplifying Access Control For Multifamily : Allegion showcases new schlage xe360 wireless lock, proptech alliances and services at naa apartmentalize
PR
05/30Allegion to Attend 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
05/23Allegion's STANLEY Access Technologies Revolutionizes Drive-Thru Experience With Latest QSR Innovation
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zentra Debuts to Multifamily Market at NAA Apartmentalize

06/07/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Brand of Allegion Displays Seamless Access Solution for the First Time, Showcasing Valuable Benefits for Residents and Property Owners

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentra, a new multifamily access solutions brand announced by Allegion Americas in April, is making its marketplace debut at NAA Apartmentalize, June 7-9. This annual event brings together multifamily housing professionals from around the world for three days of education, networking and learning about the latest industry trends and best practices – among them, how to provide seamless security for multifamily buildings. At booth #1709, Zentra will have hands-on demos of its integrated solutions, connecting software, hardware and related services. The demos will highlight how Zentra's unified single software platform will enhance efficiency for property managers and improve the overall resident experience. 

At the show, demos will take visitors through a simulated experience highlighting property access scenarios, mobile authentication and real-time perimeter access management. Product experts will be on-site to highlight future opportunities within Zentra's platform including benefits like API integrations with property technologies beyond access.

"Zentra and the brand's electronic access capabilities represent an integral step forward toward Allegion's vision of seamless access and a safer world," said Robert Gaulden, Allegion's go-to-market director for multifamily access and a leader for Zentra. "We invite attendees to stop by and learn about our all-in-one multifamily platform and what's on the horizon, including visitor management capabilities, integrations with property management software and innovations in credential technology."

Zentra – which is initially offered in the United States – was created with operators, residents and multifamily integrators in mind to provide simple, smart and secure property access. Show attendees can visit booth #1709 to experience Zentra hands-on and discuss multifamily and proptech trends.

Visit www.zentra.co to learn more about Zentra and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

About Allegion™
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zentra-debuts-to-multifamily-market-at-naa-apartmentalize-301844538.html

SOURCE Zentra


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALLEGION PLC
08:03aSimplifying Access Control For Multi : Allegion showcases new schlage xe360 wireless lock,..
PR
05/30Allegion to Attend 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
05/23Allegion's STANLEY Access Technologies Revolutionizes Drive-Thru Experience With Latest..
PR
05/09Transcript : Allegion plc Presents at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials..
CI
05/04Insider Sell: Allegion
MT
05/04UBS Adjusts Allegion Price Target to $120 From $111, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/02Transcript : Allegion plc - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/01Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $130 From $116, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
05/01Allegion Releases 2022 Annual Report, ESG Metrics
BU
04/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $120 From $119, Maintains Equal-Weig..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGION PLC
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer