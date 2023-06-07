Zentra Debuts to Multifamily Market at NAA Apartmentalize

New Brand of Allegion Displays Seamless Access Solution for the First Time, Showcasing Valuable Benefits for Residents and Property Owners

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentra , a new multifamily access solutions brand announced by Allegion Americas in April, is making its marketplace debut at NAA Apartmentalize , June 7-9. This annual event brings together multifamily housing professionals from around the world for three days of education, networking and learning about the latest industry trends and best practices – among them, how to provide seamless security for multifamily buildings. At booth #1709, Zentra will have hands-on demos of its integrated solutions, connecting software, hardware and related services. The demos will highlight how Zentra's unified single software platform will enhance efficiency for property managers and improve the overall resident experience.

At the show, demos will take visitors through a simulated experience highlighting property access scenarios, mobile authentication and real-time perimeter access management. Product experts will be on-site to highlight future opportunities within Zentra's platform including benefits like API integrations with property technologies beyond access.

"Zentra and the brand's electronic access capabilities represent an integral step forward toward Allegion's vision of seamless access and a safer world," said Robert Gaulden, Allegion's go-to-market director for multifamily access and a leader for Zentra. "We invite attendees to stop by and learn about our all-in-one multifamily platform and what's on the horizon, including visitor management capabilities, integrations with property management software and innovations in credential technology."

Zentra – which is initially offered in the United States – was created with operators, residents and multifamily integrators in mind to provide simple, smart and secure property access. Show attendees can visit booth #1709 to experience Zentra hands-on and discuss multifamily and proptech trends.

Visit www.zentra.co to learn more about Zentra and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

About Allegion™

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zentra-debuts-to-multifamily-market-at-naa-apartmentalize-301844538.html

SOURCE Zentra