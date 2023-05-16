Advanced search
    ALLG   NL0015000TA9

ALLEGO N.V.

(ALLG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
2.300 USD   +5.02%
05:26pAllego N.V. files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022
BU
04:29pAllego Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Demonstrates Strong Operating Dynamics
BU
05/15Allego Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
Allego N.V. files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022

05/16/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG) announces that on May 16, 2023, it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F is available online at the Company’s website at www.allego.eu and also online at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, through an email request sent to investors@allego.eu.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising approximately 34,000 public and private charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market – and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 143 M - -
Net income 2022 -327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 585 M 585 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends ALLEGO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,30 $
Average target price 10,40 $
Spread / Average Target 352%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Bonnet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ton Louwers Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jane C. Garvey Chairman
Alexis Galley Chief Technical Officer
Christian Vollmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGO N.V.-30.25%585
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.78%118 004
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.22%96 322
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.26%67 730
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.47%47 503
WEG S.A.1.04%33 884
