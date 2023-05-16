Allego N.V. files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022

Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG) announces that on May 16, 2023, it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F is available online at the Company’s website at www.allego.eu and also online at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, through an email request sent to investors@allego.eu.

