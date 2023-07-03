VOTING RESULTS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ALLEGO N.V.

June 30, 2023

At the meeting, for all agenda items, 257,941,329 shares in the company's capital are represented, representing approximately 96.54% of the company's issued share capital.

Agenda item

For

Against

Abstain

1. Opening N/A N/A N/A
2. Discussion of Dutch statutory board report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 N/A N/A N/A
3. Adoption of Dutch statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 239,149,215 81,215 18,710,899
4. Discussion of the Company's dividend and reservation policy N/A N/A N/A
5. Instruction to Ernst & Young Accountants LLP for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the fiscal year 2023 239,200,287 33,704 18,707,338
6. Discharge from liability for the Company's directors with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 239,105,339 126,057 18,709,933
7. Appointment of Thierry Déau as non-executive director of the Company 239,104,255 128,619 18,708,455
8. Reappointment of Christian Vollmann as non-executive director of the Company 239,178,753 54,439 18,708,137
9. Reappointment of Thomas Maier as non-executive director of the Company 239,132,156 101,143 18,708,030
10. Extension of authorization for the Company's board to acquire shares and depository receipts for shares in the Company's capital 239,122,631 111,132 18,707,566
11. Closing N/A N/A N/A

For confirmation

/s/ Mathieu Bonnet /s/ Willem Boers
Mathieu Bonnet Willem Boers
Chair of the meeting Secretary of the meeting

