Delayed Nyse -
01:00:01 2023-07-03 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2.760
USD
+0.36%
+12.65%
-12.10%
Allego N : VOTING RESULTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ALLEGO N.V - Form 6-K
VOTING RESULTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ALLEGO N.V. June 30, 2023 At the meeting, for all agenda items, 257,941,329 shares in the company's capital are represented, representing approximately 96.54% of the company's issued share capital.
Agenda item For Against Abstain
1.
Opening
N/A
N/A
N/A
2.
Discussion of Dutch statutory board report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
N/A
N/A
N/A
3.
Adoption of Dutch statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
239,149,215
81,215
18,710,899
4.
Discussion of the Company's dividend and reservation policy
N/A
N/A
N/A
5.
Instruction to Ernst & Young Accountants LLP for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the fiscal year 2023
239,200,287
33,704
18,707,338
6.
Discharge from liability for the Company's directors with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
239,105,339
126,057
18,709,933
7.
Appointment of Thierry Déau as non-executive director of the Company
239,104,255
128,619
18,708,455
8.
Reappointment of Christian Vollmann as non-executive director of the Company
239,178,753
54,439
18,708,137
9.
Reappointment of Thomas Maier as non-executive director of the Company
239,132,156
101,143
18,708,030
10.
Extension of authorization for the Company's board to acquire shares and depository receipts for shares in the Company's capital
239,122,631
111,132
18,707,566
11.
Closing
N/A
N/A
N/A
For confirmation
/s/ Mathieu Bonnet
/s/ Willem Boers
Mathieu Bonnet
Willem Boers
Chair of the meeting
Secretary of the meeting
Disclaimer Allego NV published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 20:33:06 UTC.
Allego N.V. Enters into Long-Term Agreement with Esso Deutschland GmbH to Sell Compliance Credits
Jun. 20
CI
ALLEGO N.V. : Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit
Jun. 15
FA
ALLEGO N.V. : Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
Jun. 13
FA
ALLEGO N.V. : TD Cowen Sustainability Conference
Jun. 09
FA
Transcript : Allego N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 05, 2023
Jun. 05
CI
ALLEGO N.V. : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
Jun. 05
FA
Allego's Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; 2023 Revenue Outlook Maintained
Jun. 05
MT
Allego N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Jun. 05
CI
Allego N.V. Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2023
Jun. 05
CI
ALLEGO N.V. : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
Jun. 05
FA
Porta Group and Allego to Roll Out Fast-Charging Stations Across Germany
May. 31
CI
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Allego to $7.50 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
May. 24
MT
TD Cowen Adjusts Allego Price Target to $4 From $7, Maintains Outperform Rating
May. 17
MT
Fisker, Allego Offer One Year of Free Charging for Ocean Electric Vehicles in Europe
May. 17
MT
Allego Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises
May. 17
MT
Allego N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
May. 16
CI
ALLEGO N.V. : Q4 2022 Earnings Call
May. 16
FA
Transcript : Allego N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
May. 16
CI
Allego N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
May. 16
CI
ALLEGO N.V. : Q4 2022 Earnings Release
May. 16
FA
Trophi and Allego Forge Alliance to Build Stronger Charging Network in the Nordic Region
Feb. 28
CI
Transcript : Allego N.V. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, Feb-23-2023 02:40 PM
Feb. 23
CI
ALLEGO N.V. : Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
Feb. 23
FA
Allego Commissions 4 Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Hubs on the VINCI Autoroutes Network
Feb. 21
CI
Allego N.V. Expands Credit Facility to €400 Million
Dec. 19
CI
Date
Price
Change
Volume
2023-07-03
2.760 $
+0.36%
60 524
2023-06-30
2.750 $
+10.89%
68,200
2023-06-29
2.480 $
+2.06%
42,015
2023-06-28
2.430 $
+4.74%
48,314
2023-06-27
2.320 $
-3.73%
60,661
Delayed Quote
Nyse
- 01:00:01 2023-07-03 pm EDT
More quotes
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Allego NV, formerly Athena Pubco B.V, is the Netherlands-based company primarily engaged in providing charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. It provides EV Charging in Europe. Charging solutions are connected to Allego's proprietary platform, EV-Cloud. The Company's activities include installation consulting and services, such as design, supervision the building of and calibrating sites for third parties. Offering includes network planning and hardware selection. Operations and Maintenance operate sites on behalf of third parties and perform preventive and corrective maintenance. Software suite provides full EV CloudTM operational support to customers and access to direct end-user billing.
Read more
More about the company
Average target price
9.375USD
Spread / Average Target
+239.67% Consensus