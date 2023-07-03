Allego NV, formerly Athena Pubco B.V, is the Netherlands-based company primarily engaged in providing charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. It provides EV Charging in Europe. Charging solutions are connected to Allego's proprietary platform, EV-Cloud. The Company's activities include installation consulting and services, such as design, supervision the building of and calibrating sites for third parties. Offering includes network planning and hardware selection. Operations and Maintenance operate sites on behalf of third parties and perform preventive and corrective maintenance. Software suite provides full EV CloudTM operational support to customers and access to direct end-user billing.