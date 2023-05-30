Advanced search
    ALLG   NL0015000TA9

ALLEGO N.V.

(ALLG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
2.040 USD   -2.39%
Allego Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Allego to $7.50 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
TD Cowen Adjusts Allego Price Target to $4 From $7, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Allego Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/30/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public charging network, today announced it will release the Company’s first quarter 2023 results on Monday, June 5, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-9716, international callers may use 1-201-493-6779 and request to join the Allego earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.allego.eu/events-publications.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Monday, June 19, 2023. Participants may access the replay 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13739126. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investor portion of the Allego website at https://ir.allego.eu/

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures. A leader in charging solutions, we nurture and have built an international public charging network comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points, operational throughout the pan-European market. Our charging solutions are connected to the proprietary platform, EV-Cloud.

At Allego, we are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Being a pioneering company, we continually strive to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Allego in short: International public charging network – Established in 2013, listed on NYSE in 2022 – Active in 16 European countries – With almost 40,000 public charge points – Using 100% clean renewable energy – Enabling over 420 million green kilometers in 2021.

Please refer to www.allego.eu for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 239 M - -
Net income 2023 -50,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 545 M 545 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Bonnet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ton Louwers Chief Financial Officer
Jane C. Garvey Chairman
Alexis Galley Chief Technical Officer
Julia Elizabeth Prescot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGO N.V.-35.03%545
KEYENCE CORPORATION33.51%118 635
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.54%98 266
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.25%72 729
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-17.23%45 440
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)15.96%34 541
