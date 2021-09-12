Allegra Orthopaedics : Meet our new advisor Dr. Roger Brighton

Dr. Roger Brighton
M.B., B.S., F.R.A.C.S.(Orth.)
Dr Brighton is an experienced and very well-respected Orthopaedic Surgeon, who has been practising in Sydney for over 20 years. He sub-specialises in Hip and Knee Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy and Knee Ligament reconstruction.
Dr Brighton completed his medical degree at the University of NSW in 1986, followed by the Orthopaedic Training Scheme in Sydney between 1992 - 1995. He continued training overseas at the Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital in Toronto, Canada, and then moved to at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, London, England, where he held the Commonwealth Fellowship.
Professional Memberships:
-
Australian Orthopaedic Association
-
Australian Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons
-
Australian Medical Association
-
Arthroplasty Society of Australia
Hospital Appointments:
-
Lakeview Private, Norwest
-
Westmead Private, Westmead
-
St Vincent's Private Hospital
Professional Interests:
-
Joint Replacement Surgery of the Hip and Knee including minimally invasive techniques
-
Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
-
All conditions of the adult hip
-
Revision Joint Replacement
