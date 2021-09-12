Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Allegra Orthopaedics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMT   AU000000AMT8

ALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS LIMITED

(AMT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegra Orthopaedics : Meet our new advisor Dr. Roger Brighton

09/12/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Roger Brighton
M.B., B.S., F.R.A.C.S.(Orth.)

Dr Brighton is an experienced and very well-respected Orthopaedic Surgeon, who has been practising in Sydney for over 20 years. He sub-specialises in Hip and Knee Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy and Knee Ligament reconstruction.

Dr Brighton completed his medical degree at the University of NSW in 1986, followed by the Orthopaedic Training Scheme in Sydney between 1992 - 1995. He continued training overseas at the Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital in Toronto, Canada, and then moved to at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, London, England, where he held the Commonwealth Fellowship.

Professional Memberships:

  • Australian Orthopaedic Association
  • Australian Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons
  • Australian Medical Association
  • Arthroplasty Society of Australia

Hospital Appointments:

  • Lakeview Private, Norwest
  • Westmead Private, Westmead
  • St Vincent's Private Hospital

Professional Interests:

  • Joint Replacement Surgery of the Hip and Knee including minimally invasive techniques
  • Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
  • All conditions of the adult hip
  • Revision Joint Replacement

Disclaimer

Allegra Orthopaedics Limited published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 11:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS LIMITED
07:52aALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS : Meet our new advisor Dr. Roger Brighton
PU
08/26Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
08/08Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Announces Improving Coating Techniques for Ortho..
CI
04/28Allegra Orthopaedics Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2 milli..
CI
04/18Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Engages Robert Bell to Lead the Technology and I..
CI
04/06ALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS : Completes Pilot Animal Study for Spinal Cage Device
MT
04/05Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Provides the Update on Its Innovation Project, t..
CI
02/23Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2020ALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS : Receives Further Test Results for Spinal Cage Device; Sha..
MT
2020Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Announces Further Positive Test Results - Sr­HT­..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,30 M 4,63 M 4,63 M
Net income 2021 -0,58 M -0,43 M -0,43 M
Net cash 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 18,5 M 18,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allegra Orthopaedics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jenny Swain Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Wang Finance Manager
Peter Kazacos Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Bell Head-Technology & Innovation
Anthony Geoffrey Hartnell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRA ORTHOPAEDICS LIMITED-31.43%18
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.64%228 339
MEDTRONIC PLC11.95%176 490
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.24%74 190
HOYA CORPORATION29.61%62 094
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH88.26%59 774