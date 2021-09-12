Allegra Orthopaedics : Meet our new advisor Dr. Roger Brighton

Dr. Roger Brighton

M.B., B.S., F.R.A.C.S.(Orth.)





Dr Brighton is an experienced and very well-respected Orthopaedic Surgeon, who has been practising in Sydney for over 20 years. He sub-specialises in Hip and Knee Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy and Knee Ligament reconstruction.

Dr Brighton completed his medical degree at the University of NSW in 1986, followed by the Orthopaedic Training Scheme in Sydney between 1992 - 1995. He continued training overseas at the Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital in Toronto, Canada, and then moved to at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, London, England, where he held the Commonwealth Fellowship.

Professional Memberships:

Australian Orthopaedic Association

Australian Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Australian Medical Association

Arthroplasty Society of Australia

Hospital Appointments:

Lakeview Private, Norwest

Westmead Private, Westmead

St Vincent's Private Hospital

Professional Interests:

Joint Replacement Surgery of the Hip and Knee including minimally invasive techniques

Arthroscopic Knee Surgery

All conditions of the adult hip

Revision Joint Replacement