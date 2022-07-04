Allegro appoints Roy Perticucci as new chief executive

GDANSK, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce firm Allegro
said on Monday Roy Perticucci will replace Francois
Nuyts as its chief executive from Sept. 1.
Nuyts, also director of the parent company Allegro.eu, is
set to resign from both functions on Aug. 31.
Perticucci has over 20 years of experience leading retail
and e-commerce businesses internationally, including European
operations and customer fulfilment at Amazon, Allegro
said in a statement.
"We will continue along the strategic path outlined by the
company, because consumer needs stay intact", Perticucci said in
the statement.
Among those needs are the widest possible choice, the best
possible price and the greatest possible convenience, he added.
"The company is in the best of hands", Nuyts said about the
appointment.
Nuyts, who announced he would be leaving in February, has
led Allegro since 2018.
(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Mateusz Rabiega, Editing by
Louise Heavens)