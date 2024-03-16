Allegro.eu S.A.
Equities
ALE
LU2237380790
Department Stores
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.06 PLN
|+7.76%
|+5.76%
|-0.80%
|04:26pm
|ALLEGRO.EU : 2023 was slightly above our estimates. For 2024, prospects remain positive.
|Mar. 14
|Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.80%
|8.84B
|+14.80%
|1,812B
|-4.98%
|43.07B
|+11.98%
|32.51B
|+18.90%
|7.52B
|-1.22%
|7.34B
|-20.75%
|6.91B
|+4.16%
|5.35B
|-13.80%
|5.17B
|-39.48%
|4.78B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Allegro.eu S.A. - Warsaw S.E.
- News Allegro.eu S.A.
- Allegro.eu: 2023 was slightly above our estimates. For 2024, prospects remain positive.