Allegro.eu S.A.
Allegro.eu S.A.

Equities

ALE

LU2237380790

Department Stores

Market Closed - Warsaw S.E.
Other stock markets
 02:52:38 2024-03-15 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
33.06 PLN +7.76% Intraday chart for Allegro.eu S.A. +5.76% -0.80%
04:26pm ALLEGRO.EU : 2023 was slightly above our estimates. For 2024, prospects remain positive. Alphavalue
Mar. 14 Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
ALLEGRO.EU : 2023 was slightly above our estimates. For 2024, prospects remain positive. Alphavalue
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
Poland's Allegro expects Q1 core profit to rise 28-31% at home RE
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Poland's Allegro agrees lower price hike for deliveries by InPost for 2024 RE
Big Tech should seek rivals' input on complying with EU rules, European businesses say RE
Tranche Update on Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 27, 2023. CI
Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback announced on November 27, 2023, has closed with 2,172,523 shares, representing 0.21% for PLN 67.57 million. CI
ALLEGRO.EU : DCF cut by -9.3% Alphavalue
Allegro.eu SA announces an Equity Buyback for 2,172,523 shares, for PLN 86.9 million. CI
Allegro.eu SA authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
ALLEGRO.EU : Q3 23 was above the consensus, but the guidance for the Oct-Dec quarter disappointed Alphavalue
Allegro.eu Shares Fall on Expectations of Slowdown in Holiday Quarter DJ
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2023
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
US Futures Down, European Stocks Climb Ahead of US Jobs Data DJ
Darren Huston Steps Down as Non-Executive Chairman of Directors Board At Allegro.eu SA CI
ALLEGRO.EU : Q3 should show a further improvement in profitability and a strong performance from Mall.cz Alphavalue
Allegro's Shares Rise on Swing to Profit, Debt Reduction DJ
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2023
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Allegro's Unit Allegro Pay Signs 5-Year Cooperation Agreement with Aion Bank CI
US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of Inflation Data DJ
ALLEGRO.EU : Our rating goes up to ADD Alphavalue
ALLEGRO.EU : Q1 exceeds the consensus and guidance. Strong progress on cost control. Alphavalue

Allegro.eu S.A. is specialized in the online distribution of consumer products. The company operates an e-commerce platform enabling individuals and distribution companies to conduct their transactions for the purchase and sale of goods and services. In addition, Allegro.eu S.A. offers a price comparison platform.
Sector
Department Stores
Calendar
2024-05-22 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Allegro.eu S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
33.06 PLN
Average target price
38.58 PLN
Spread / Average Target
+16.70%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

