Stock ALE ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Allegro.eu S.A.

Allegro.eu S.A.

Equities

ALE

LU2237380790

Department Stores

Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 03:35:59 2023-11-28 am EST 		Intraday chart for Allegro.eu S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
29.30 PLN +0.17% -1.64% +16.63%
09:14am ALLEGRO.EU : DCF cut by -9.3% Alphavalue
Nov. 27 Allegro.eu SA announces an Equity Buyback for 2,172,523 shares, for PLN 86.9 million. CI
Latest news about Allegro.eu S.A.

ALLEGRO.EU : DCF cut by -9.3% Alphavalue
Allegro.eu SA announces an Equity Buyback for 2,172,523 shares, for PLN 86.9 million. CI
Allegro.eu SA authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
ALLEGRO.EU : Q3 23 was above the consensus, but the guidance for the Oct-Dec quarter disappointed Alphavalue
Allegro.eu Shares Fall on Expectations of Slowdown in Holiday Quarter DJ
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2023 CI
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
US Futures Down, European Stocks Climb Ahead of US Jobs Data DJ
Darren Huston Steps Down as Non-Executive Chairman of Directors Board At Allegro.eu SA CI
ALLEGRO.EU : Q3 should show a further improvement in profitability and a strong performance from Mall.cz Alphavalue
Allegro's Shares Rise on Swing to Profit, Debt Reduction DJ
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2023 CI
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Allegro's Unit Allegro Pay Signs 5-Year Cooperation Agreement with Aion Bank CI
US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of Inflation Data DJ
ALLEGRO.EU : Our rating goes up to ADD Alphavalue
ALLEGRO.EU : Q1 exceeds the consensus and guidance. Strong progress on cost control. Alphavalue
Poland's Allegro sees Q2 profit growth slowing RE
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023 CI
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
ALLEGRO.EU : Model adjustments after the 2022 results Alphavalue
ALLEGRO.EU : Model adjustments after the 2022 results Alphavalue
ALLEGRO.EU : 2022 mostly in-line with our estimates and guidance, weak outlook for Mall Alphavalue
Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023 CI
Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI

Chart Allegro.eu S.A.

Chart Allegro.eu S.A.
Company Profile

Allegro.eu S.A. is specialized in the online distribution of consumer products. The company operates an e-commerce platform enabling individuals and distribution companies to conduct their transactions for the purchase and sale of goods and services. In addition, Allegro.eu S.A. offers a price comparison platform.
Sector
Department Stores
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Allegro.eu S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
29.25PLN
Average target price
37.96PLN
Spread / Average Target
+29.79%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

