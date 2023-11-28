Allegro.eu S.A.
|29.30 PLN
|+0.17%
|-1.64%
|+16.63%
|09:14am
|ALLEGRO.EU : DCF cut by -9.3%
|Nov. 27
|Allegro.eu SA announces an Equity Buyback for 2,172,523 shares, for PLN 86.9 million.
|CI
Allegro.eu S.A. is specialized in the online distribution of consumer products. The company operates an e-commerce platform enabling individuals and distribution companies to conduct their transactions for the purchase and sale of goods and services. In addition, Allegro.eu S.A. offers a price comparison platform.
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
29.25PLN
Average target price
37.96PLN
Spread / Average Target
+29.79%
