Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Allegro.eu S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALE   LU2237380790

ALLEGRO.EU S.A.

(ALE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:45:09 2023-04-13 am EDT
30.98 PLN   -0.13%
04:12aAllegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
Alphavalue
03/31Allegro.eu : 2022 mostly in-line with our estimates and guidance, weak outlook for Mall
Alphavalue
03/30Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results

04/13/2023 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
04:12aAllegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
Alphavalue
03/31Allegro.eu : 2022 mostly in-line with our estimates and guidance, weak outloo..
Alphavalue
03/30Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Polish e-commerce firm Allegro eyes higher Q1 profit
RE
03/30Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Tranche Update on Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21, 2023.
CI
02/23Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback announced on February 21, 2023 has close with the repurc..
CI
02/21Allegro.eu SA announces an Equity Buyback for 725,000 shares, for PLN 25.38 million.
CI
02/21Allegro.eu SA authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022Allegro.eu Fined PLN210 Million in Poland in Competition, Consumer Protection Case
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 947 M 2 582 M 2 582 M
Net income 2023 740 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2023 5 426 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 32 745 M 7 724 M 7 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 930
Free-Float -
Chart ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Allegro.eu S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,02 PLN
Average target price 32,42 PLN
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Perticucci Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Louis Peter Eastick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darren Richard Huston Non-Executive Chairman
Piotr Szybiak Chief Technology Officer
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.23.44%7 724
AMAZON.COM, INC.18.95%1 002 489
JD.COM, INC.-34.17%57 938
COUPANG, INC.2.86%26 844
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.34%23 313
ETSY, INC.-13.47%12 485
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer