|
Allegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
|
|04:12a
|Allegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
|
|03/31
|Allegro.eu : 2022 mostly in-line with our estimates and guidance, weak outloo..
|
|03/30
|Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
|
CI
|03/30
|Polish e-commerce firm Allegro eyes higher Q1 profit
|
RE
|03/30
|Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|
CI
|02/27
|Tranche Update on Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21, 2023.
|
CI
|02/23
|Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback announced on February 21, 2023 has close with the repurc..
|
CI
|02/21
|Allegro.eu SA announces an Equity Buyback for 725,000 shares, for PLN 25.38 million.
|
CI
|02/21
|Allegro.eu SA authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|
CI
|2022
|Allegro.eu Fined PLN210 Million in Poland in Competition, Consumer Protection Case
|
MT
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
10 947 M
2 582 M
2 582 M
|Net income 2023
|
740 M
174 M
174 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
5 426 M
1 280 M
1 280 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|45,8x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
32 745 M
7 724 M
7 724 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,49x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 930
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|31,02 PLN
|Average target price
|32,42 PLN
|Spread / Average Target
|4,53%