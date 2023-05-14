Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Allegro.eu S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALE   LU2237380790

ALLEGRO.EU S.A.

(ALE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:51 2023-05-12 am EDT
35.38 PLN   -1.13%
07:04aAllegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
Alphavalue
04/13Allegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
Alphavalue
03/31Allegro.eu : 2022 mostly in-line with our estimates and guidance, weak outlook for Mall
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Allegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results

05/14/2023 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
07:04aAllegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
Alphavalue
04/13Allegro.eu : Model adjustments after the 2022 results
Alphavalue
03/31Allegro.eu : 2022 mostly in-line with our estimates and guidance, weak outloo..
Alphavalue
03/30Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Polish e-commerce firm Allegro eyes higher Q1 profit
RE
03/30Allegro.eu SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30ALLEGRO.EU S.A. : Annual results
CO
03/30ALLEGRO.EU S.A. : Slide show results
CO
03/30ALLEGRO.EU S.A. : Annual Report
CO
02/27Tranche Update on Allegro.eu SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21, 2023.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 904 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
Net income 2023 754 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2023 5 281 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
P/E ratio 2023 51,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 37 342 M 8 976 M 8 976 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
EV / Sales 2024 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 930
Free-Float -
Chart ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Allegro.eu S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,38 PLN
Average target price 33,19 PLN
Spread / Average Target -6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Perticucci Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Louis Peter Eastick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darren Richard Huston Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Carla M. S. Smits-Nusteling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.40.77%8 976
AMAZON.COM, INC.33.55%1 131 307
JD.COM, INC.-37.11%55 297
COUPANG, INC.9.11%28 540
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.72%21 490
ETSY, INC.-20.96%11 679
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer