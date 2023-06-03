Advanced search
    ALE   LU2237380790

ALLEGRO.EU S.A.

(ALE)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:52 2023-06-02 am EDT
36.32 PLN   +3.77%
02:36pAllegro.eu : Q1 exceeds the consensus and guidance. Strong progress on cost control.
Alphavalue
05/25Poland's Allegro sees Q2 profit growth slowing
RE
05/25Transcript : Allegro.eu SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
CI
Allegro.eu : Q1 exceeds the consensus and guidance. Strong progress on cost control.

06/03/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 10 919 M 2 607 M 2 607 M
Net income 2023 818 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2023 5 019 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
P/E ratio 2023 49,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 340 M 9 154 M 9 154 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 930
Free-Float -
Allegro.eu S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 36,32 PLN
Average target price 36,48 PLN
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Perticucci Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Louis Peter Eastick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darren Richard Huston Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Carla M. S. Smits-Nusteling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.44.53%9 154
AMAZON.COM, INC.46.15%1 274 849
JD.COM, INC.-36.88%55 501
COUPANG, INC.12.37%29 405
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.92%20 287
ETSY, INC.-29.03%10 486
