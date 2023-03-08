Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGM   US01749D1054

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

(ALGM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
45.25 USD   -0.22%
07:01aAllegro MicroSystems Announces Industry's First ASIL C Safety Rated Field Current Sensor for Electric Vehicle Powertrain Systems
GL
02/28Allegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023
GL
02/28Allegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allegro MicroSystems Announces Industry's First ASIL C Safety Rated Field Current Sensor for Electric Vehicle Powertrain Systems

03/08/2023 | 07:01am EST
Samples Are Available Now to Support Designers in Achieving New Safety and Efficiency Standards

Manchester, NH, USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announces the release of samples for the ACS37601, an ASIL C safety-rated, high-precision, field current sensor with best-in-class accuracy for traction and auxiliary inverter systems as well as battery management systems (BMS) in electric vehicles (EVs).  

Designers of inverter and battery management systems are challenged to achieve higher safety targets based on new Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) requirements.

 To enable customers to meet these new safety requirements, while increasing system efficiency and extending battery life, Allegro has developed the ACS37601 programmable linear Hall-effect current sensor IC with overcurrent, overtemperature, and self-test capabilities. Designed to achieve high accuracy and resolution without compromising bandwidth, the ACS37601 is Allegro’s highest-accuracy field current sensor for applications requiring measurement capability greater than 200 Amperes.

“Allegro’s ACS37601 is enabling us to meet e-mobility functional safety and accuracy requirements in our BMS and EV traction inverter current sensor applications,” says Julio Urrea, Vice President of Business Development at Littelfuse, a diversified industrial technology company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world in the electronics, transportation, and industrial markets.

 To be used along with a C-core, the ACS37601 is the first ASIL C-rated field current sensor that achieves 0.8% sensitivity error and less than 5 mV offset error over the automotive temperature range, and—with 30% less noise than legacy devices—this IC is ideal for battery management applications. The high operating bandwidth from DC to 240 kHz and fast 2 μs response time enable new performance in DC battery charging and high-frequency automotive inverter applications. To support adoption of the most advanced microprocessors without requiring additional components, the ACS37601 works with 5 V or 3.3 V power supplies.

“Littelfuse has a history of excellence as an automotive supplier with a tremendous global footprint. We are excited to work with them to deliver industry-leading magnetic current sensor accuracy and safety to EV powertrain applications,” says Shaun Milano, Business Unit Director for Current Sensors at Allegro.

To help designers deliver the most-advanced ASIL-compliant battery management and inverter systems, samples of the ACS37601 are currently offered in an extremely thin (1 mm-thick), 4-pin single in-line package (SIP), referred to as the KT package. The KT package is available in straight leads (suffix TN) as well as a lead-formed option (suffix TH), enabling surface-mount assembly and a high tolerance to mechanical vibrations. The package is lead (Pb) free, with 100% matte tin leadframe plating. For datasheets and samples, contact an Allegro sales office.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of power and sensing technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, our team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give our customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing, and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide. Visit www.allegromicro.com.

 ###

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 969 M - -
Net income 2023 186 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 666 M 8 666 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 036
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,25 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vineet Nargolwala President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Pace DAntilio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Yoshihiro Suzuki Chairman
Michael C. Doogue Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Phil Stathas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.50.73%8 666
MEDIATEK INC.26.08%40 793
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.95%17 811
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.17%13 348
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED3.61%9 455
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.36.45%8 520