Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.    ALGM

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

(ALGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 05:49pm EST

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time, the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Walsh, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer will discuss ALGM’s results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

What: Allegro MicroSystems’ 2Q Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST 
Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677
International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172
Conference ID: 9562657

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c23x96vz

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
05:49pALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Res..
AQ
05:49pAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financ..
GL
11/04ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS : Appoints Christine King to its Board of Directors
AQ
11/04Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Christine King to its Board of Directors
GL
11/03ONE EQUITY PARTNERS : Portfolio Company Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Completes Init..
PR
11/02ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise..
AQ
11/02Allegro MicroSystems Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercis..
GL
11/02ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 650 M - -
Net income 2020 37,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 219 M 4 219 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3 720
Free-Float -
Chart ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ravi Vig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoshihiro Suzuki Chairman
Thomas C. Teebagy Senior Vice President-Operations & Quality
Paul V. Walsh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Michael C. Doogue Senior Vice President-Technology & Products
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group