– Full Year 2024 Sales Increase 8% to a Record $1.05 Billion –

–38% Growth in E-Mobility Drives 17% Year-over-Year Increase in Full Year 2024 Automotive Sales –

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended March 29, 2024.

“Continued strong momentum in e-Mobility drove record fiscal year 2024 sales to more than $1 billion and record non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.35. We also achieved a record level of design wins of more than $1 billion. I would like to thank the entire Allegro team for their contributions which enabled us to achieve these significant milestones,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro. "During fiscal year 2024, we strengthened our market-leading positions in magnetic sensing and power solutions with the addition of highly differentiated TMR technology to our portfolio and introduction of high voltage isolated gate drivers to the market, enabling us to continue to deliver innovative, high-value solutions to our customers. As we look ahead into fiscal year 2025, our first quarter guide comprehends working closely with customers to manage orders to reduce inventory in the channel and return to normalized business levels. We continue to expect a return to sequential growth in the second quarter. Our design wins and continued momentum with customers gives us confidence in the mid and longer-term growth trajectory.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023* March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales Automotive $ 181,939 $ 194,764 $ 178,802 $ 759,454 $ 646,761 Industrial 43,789 45,949 61,807 223,810 208,604 Other 14,853 14,271 28,836 66,103 118,288 Total net sales $ 240,581 $ 254,984 $ 269,445 $ 1,049,367 $ 973,653 GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 51.2 % 52.5 % 56.8 % 54.8 % 56.1 % Operating margin % 6.6 % 14.4 % 23.4 % 18.7 % 20.9 % Diluted EPS $ (0.04 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.78 $ 0.97 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 53.8 % 54.6 % 57.8 % 56.3 % 56.8 % Operating margin % 23.8 % 27.2 % 30.2 % 28.5 % 28.6 % Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 1.35 $ 1.28

*During the preparation of the third quarter fiscal year 2024 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Company identified an immaterial error in the classification of net sales by application with the table above, whereby customer returns and sales allowances were incorrectly classified by application between Automotive, Industrial and Other in the prior periods presented above. There was no impact to previously reported total net sales or net income in any of the periods noted above.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending June 28, 2024, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million. The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

Gross Margin is expected to be between 49% and 50%,

Operating Expenses are expected to be between $72 and $73 million, and

Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be in the range of $0.01 to $0.03.

The Company also made a $50 million voluntary payment on its term loan, which is expected to reduce annualized interest expense by approximately $4 million dollars.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its first fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 29, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange (“SEC”) on February 6, 2024. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; the effects of COVID-19 on our supply chain and customer demand; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including export control, privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholders have substantial control over us; the inapplicability of the “corporate opportunity” doctrine to any director or stockholder who is not employed by us; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; our inability to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; disruptions in the banking and financial sector that limit our or our partners’ ability to access capital and borrowings; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net sales $ 240,581 $ 269,445 $ 1,049,367 $ 973,653 Cost of goods sold 117,333 116,356 474,838 427,574 Gross profit 123,248 153,089 574,529 546,079 Operating expenses: Research and development 45,839 41,833 176,638 150,850 Selling, general and administrative 48,294 48,152 188,429 191,922 Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — 13,218 — Total operating expenses 107,351 89,985 378,285 342,772 Operating income 15,897 63,104 196,244 203,307 Interest and other income (expense) 1,354 4,817 (1,447 ) 8,039 Income before income taxes 17,251 67,921 194,797 211,346 Income tax provision 24,325 5,909 41,909 23,852 Net (loss) income (7,074 ) 62,012 152,888 187,494 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 41 35 191 137 Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ (7,115 ) $ 61,977 $ 152,697 $ 187,357 Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.79 $ 0.98 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.78 $ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 193,139,519 191,519,850 192,573,169 191,197,452 Diluted 194,487,307 194,993,241 194,674,352 193,688,102



Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Change Twelve-Month Period Ended Change March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 Amount % March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 Amount % (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Automotive $ 181,939 $ 178,802 $ 3,137 2 % $ 759,454 $ 646,761 $ 112,693 17 % Industrial 43,789 61,807 (18,018 ) (29 )% 223,810 208,604 15,206 7 % Other 14,853 28,836 (13,983 ) (48 )% 66,103 118,288 (52,185 ) (44 )% Total net sales $ 240,581 $ 269,445 $ (28,864 ) (11 )% $ 1,049,367 $ 973,653 $ 75,714 8 %





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 29, March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,143 $ 351,576 Restricted cash 10,018 7,129 Trade accounts receivable, net 118,508 111,290 Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party 207 13,494 Inventories 162,302 151,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,285 27,289 Current portion of related party note receivable 3,750 3,750 Total current assets 572,213 665,829 Property, plant and equipment, net 321,175 263,099 Deferred income tax assets 54,496 50,359 Goodwill 202,425 27,691 Intangible assets, net 276,854 52,378 Related party note receivable, less current portion 4,688 8,438 Equity investment in related party 26,727 27,265 Other assets 72,025 86,096 Total assets $ 1,530,603 $ 1,181,155 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 35,964 $ 56,256 Amount due to related party 1,626 9,682 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,389 99,387 Current portion of long-term debt 3,929 — Total current liabilities 117,908 165,325 Long-term debt 249,611 25,000 Other long-term liabilities 31,368 24,015 Total liabilities 398,887 214,340 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1,932 1,918 Additional paid-in capital 694,332 674,179 Retained earnings 463,012 310,315 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,841 ) (20,784 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 1,130,435 965,628 Non-controlling interests 1,281 1,187 Total stockholders' equity 1,131,716 966,815 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,530,603 $ 1,181,155





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (7,074 ) $ 62,012 $ 152,888 $ 187,494 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,834 14,103 71,382 50,808 Amortization of deferred financing costs 235 25 527 99 Deferred income taxes 9,640 (11,729 ) (18,613 ) (40,116 ) Stock-based compensation 9,618 10,556 42,457 61,798 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 52 (2 ) 70 285 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (100 ) — (2,800 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — 13,218 — Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses 435 (3,182 ) 10,286 (1,438 ) Change in fair value of marketable securities — (7,476 ) 3,579 (7,471 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (5,400 ) (6,590 ) (7,964 ) (12,484 ) Accounts receivable - other (573 ) 226 (1,035 ) 2,226 Inventories 4,061 (36,014 ) (15,848 ) (75,150 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (27,608 ) (5,502 ) (40,231 ) (23,263 ) Trade accounts payable (3,049 ) (7,595 ) (12,653 ) 11,958 Due to (from) related party (1,586 ) 21,599 5,231 18,326 Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (1,039 ) 17,217 (21,579 ) 22,934 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,764 47,548 181,715 193,206 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,272 ) (30,212 ) (124,772 ) (79,775 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (193 ) (408,119 ) (19,921 ) Sales in marketable securities — — 16,175 — Net cash used in investing activities (14,272 ) (30,405 ) (516,716 ) (99,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loans made to related party — — — (7,500 ) Borrowings of 2023 term loan facility, net of deferred financing costs — — 245,452 — Repayment of 2020 term loan facility — — (25,000 ) — Repayment of 2023 term loan facility (625 ) — (625 ) — Repayment of other debt (99 ) — (842 ) — Finance lease payments (142 ) — (142 ) — Receipts on related party note receivable 937 937 3,750 2,812 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,077 ) (5,419 ) (25,900 ) (18,061 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity award and employee stock purchase plan 1,736 1,220 3,635 2,793 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest — (42 ) — (42 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — (1,450 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 730 (3,304 ) 198,878 (19,998 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (796 ) 738 (421 ) (4,606 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,574 ) 14,577 (136,544 ) 68,906 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 223,735 344,128 358,705 289,799 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: $ 222,161 $ 358,705 $ 222,161 $ 358,705





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

In calculating non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Gross Profit $ 123,248 $ 133,828 $ 153,089 $ 574,529 $ 546,079 Non-GAAP adjustments Transaction-related costs 566 523 — 1,089 — Purchased intangible amortization 4,959 3,648 627 9,282 1,867 Restructuring costs 1 166 — 167 — Stock-based compensation 734 1,073 1,978 5,359 5,090 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 6,260 $ 5,410 $ 2,605 $ 15,897 $ 6,957 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 129,508 $ 139,238 $ 155,694 $ 590,426 $ 553,036 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales) 53.8 % 54.6 % 57.8 % 56.3 % 56.8 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Operating Expenses $ 107,351 $ 97,142 $ 89,985 $ 378,285 $ 342,772 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 45,839 44,396 41,833 176,638 150,850 Non-GAAP adjustments Transaction-related costs 929 343 — 1,281 404 Restructuring costs 621 908 72 1,529 72 Stock-based compensation 3,554 3,870 3,483 13,894 9,496 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 40,735 39,275 38,278 159,934 140,878 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 48,294 52,746 48,252 188,429 194,722 Non-GAAP adjustments Transaction-related costs 5,649 9,543 644 20,068 2,339 Purchased intangible amortization 542 495 22 1,752 90 Restructuring costs 1,819 5,795 492 7,614 5,155 Stock-based compensation 5,330 5,977 5,095 23,204 47,212 Other costs 3,514 283 5,944 3,897 5,944 Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 31,440 30,653 36,055 131,894 133,982 Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — — 13,218 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (100 ) — (2,800 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 35,176 27,214 15,652 86,457 67,912 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 72,175 $ 69,928 $ 74,333 $ 291,828 $ 274,860





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Operating Income $ 15,897 $ 36,686 $ 63,104 $ 196,244 $ 203,307 Transaction-related costs 7,144 10,409 544 22,438 (57 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — — 13,218 — Purchased intangible amortization 5,501 4,143 649 11,034 1,957 Restructuring costs 2,441 6,869 564 9,310 5,227 Stock-based compensation 9,618 10,920 10,556 42,457 61,798 Other costs 3,514 283 5,944 3,897 5,944 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 41,436 $ 32,624 $ 18,257 $ 102,354 $ 74,869 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 57,333 $ 69,310 $ 81,361 $ 298,598 $ 278,176 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales) 23.8 % 27.2 % 30.2 % 28.5 % 28.6 %





Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29, 2024 December 29,

2023 March 31, 2023 March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (7,074 ) $ 33,402 $ 62,012 $ 152,888 $ 187,494 Interest expense 5,382 3,854 755 10,763 2,336 Interest income (594 ) (857 ) (580 ) (3,144 ) (1,724 ) Income tax provision 24,325 2,969 5,909 41,909 23,852 Depreciation & amortization 21,737 20,227 14,103 71,382 50,808 EBITDA $ 43,776 $ 59,595 $ 82,199 $ 273,798 $ 262,766 Transaction-related costs 7,144 10,409 544 22,438 (57 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — — 13,218 — Restructuring costs 2,441 6,869 564 9,310 5,227 Stock-based compensation 9,618 10,920 10,556 42,457 61,798 Other costs (2,319 ) (551 ) 786 3,020 (1,816 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,878 $ 87,242 $ 94,649 $ 364,241 $ 327,918 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 30.7 % 34.2 % 35.1 % 34.7 % 33.7 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 17,251 $ 36,371 $ 67,921 $ 194,797 $ 211,346 Transaction-related costs 7,144 10,409 544 22,438 (57 ) Transaction-related interest 163 162 — 325 — Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — — 13,218 — Purchased intangible amortization 5,501 4,143 649 11,034 1,957 Restructuring costs 2,441 6,869 564 9,310 5,227 Stock-based compensation 9,618 10,920 10,556 42,457 61,798 Other costs (2,319 ) (551 ) 786 3,020 (1,816 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 35,766 $ 31,952 $ 13,099 $ 101,802 $ 67,109 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $ 53,017 $ 68,323 $ 81,020 $ 296,599 $ 278,455





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 24,325 $ 2,969 $ 5,909 $ 41,909 $ 23,852 GAAP effective tax rate 141.0 % 8.2 % 8.7 % 21.5 % 11.3 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (19,263 ) 3,748 3,509 (9,135 ) 7,285 Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 5,062 $ 6,717 $ 9,418 $ 32,774 $ 31,137 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 9.5 % 9.8 % 11.6 % 11.0 % 11.2 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ (7,115 ) $ 33,345 $ 61,977 $ 152,697 $ 187,357 GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.79 $ 0.98 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.78 $ 0.97 Transaction-related costs 7,144 10,409 544 22,438 (57 ) Transaction-related interest 163 162 — 325 — Impairment of long-lived assets 13,218 — — 13,218 — Purchased intangible amortization 5,501 4,143 649 11,034 1,957 Restructuring costs 2,441 6,869 564 9,310 5,227 Stock-based compensation 9,618 10,920 10,556 42,457 61,798 Other costs (2,319 ) (551 ) 786 3,020 (1,816 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 35,766 31,952 13,099 101,802 67,109 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $ 19,263 $ (3,748 ) $ (3,509 ) $ 9,135 $ (7,285 ) Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 47,914 $ 61,549 $ 71,567 $ 263,634 $ 247,181 Basic weighted average common shares 193,139,519 192,724,541 191,519,850 192,573,169 191,197,452 Diluted weighted average common shares 194,487,307 194,570,380 194,993,241 194,674,352 193,688,102 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 1.37 $ 1.29 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 1.35 $ 1.28





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Three-Month Period Ended Twelve-Month Period Ended March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 29,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 12,764 $ 47,548 $ 181,715 $ 193,206 Non-GAAP adjustments Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,272 ) (30,212 ) (124,772 ) (79,775 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ (1,508 ) $ 17,336 $ 56,943 $ 113,431 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow % of net sales (0.6 )% 6.4 % 5.4 % 11.7 %





