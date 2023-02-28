Allegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced the Company will host its inaugural Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Convene 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The Analyst Day will provide expanded insights into Allegro’s strategy, technology and innovation, as well as its focus on high-growth end markets. Key members of Allegro’s executive team will be in attendance including President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala, Chief Financial Officer, Derek D’Antilio, as well as senior leaders of technology development, product, sales and marketing. In addition to addressing Allegro’s technology leadership and strategic alignment with secular mega-trends, the Company will share an updated financial model as well as product demos showcasing its industry-leading magnetic sensor and power ICs.

Allegro’s Analyst Day will be a hybrid event with in-person attendance by invitation-only due to limited capacity. Live virtual attendance as well as an archived webcast of the event and presentation will also be publicly available on the Company’s website in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.