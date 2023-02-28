Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGM   US01749D1054

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

(ALGM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
42.93 USD   -0.69%
08:03aAllegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023
AQ
02/22Allegro Microsystems, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced the Company will host its inaugural Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Convene 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Analyst Day will provide expanded insights into Allegro’s strategy, technology and innovation, as well as its focus on high-growth end markets. Key members of Allegro’s executive team will be in attendance including President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala, Chief Financial Officer, Derek D’Antilio, as well as senior leaders of technology development, product, sales and marketing. In addition to addressing Allegro’s technology leadership and strategic alignment with secular mega-trends, the Company will share an updated financial model as well as product demos showcasing its industry-leading magnetic sensor and power ICs.

Allegro’s Analyst Day will be a hybrid event with in-person attendance by invitation-only due to limited capacity. Live virtual attendance as well as an archived webcast of the event and presentation will also be publicly available on the Company’s website in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Jalene Hoover
VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 512 751-6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com


All news about ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
08:03aAllegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023
AQ
02/22Allegro Microsystems, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/22Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
02/06Insider Sell: Allegro Microsystems
MT
02/01ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/01Cowen Adjusts Allegro MicroSystems Price Target to $44 From $38, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
02/01Barclays Raises Price Target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44 From $32, Maintains Overwei..
MT
01/31Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rebound During Tuesday Trading
MT
01/31Allegro MicroSystems Fiscal Q3 Tops Estimates; Issues Q4 Guidance; Shares Rise
MT
01/31Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Posting Solid Gains
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 969 M - -
Net income 2023 186 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 221 M 8 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 036
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 42,93 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vineet Nargolwala President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Pace DAntilio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Yoshihiro Suzuki Chairman
Michael C. Doogue Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Phil Stathas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.43.00%8 221
MEDIATEK INC.15.68%37 507
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.16%17 697
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.69%13 438
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED2.70%9 381
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.29.16%8 082