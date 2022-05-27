Log in
Allegro MicroSystems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/25Cowen Initiates Allegro MicroSystems at Outperform with $30 Price Target
MT
Allegro MicroSystems Expands Portfolio of Three-Phase Sensorless BLDC Gate Drivers for Data Center Cooling Systems
GL
Allegro MicroSystems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/27/2022 | 09:54am EDT
MANCHESTER, N.H., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, and Chief Financial Officer, Derek D’Antilio, will be presenting at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 1, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

The Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: June 1, 2022
Presentation Time: 3:20 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen117/algr/2002302

The webcast information for these conferences can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). Archived replays of each presentation will be available on the website after the event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com


