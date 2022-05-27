Allegro MicroSystems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, and Chief Financial Officer, Derek D’Antilio, will be presenting at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 1, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.



The Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: June 1, 2022

Presentation Time: 3:20 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen117/algr/2002302

The webcast information for these conferences can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). Archived replays of each presentation will be available on the website after the event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 603 626-2306

kblye@allegromicro.com