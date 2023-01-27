Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGM   US01749D1054

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

(ALGM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
35.43 USD   +6.43%
07:16aPolar Semiconductor Investment and Expansion
GL
01/26Allegro MicroSystems to Open Office in Texas
MT
01/25Allegro MicroSystems Announces Opening of New R&D Center in Greater Dallas
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Polar Semiconductor Investment and Expansion

01/27/2023 | 07:16am EST
MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that Polar Semiconductor (“Polar”), a company jointly-owned by Allegro and Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (“Sanken”), and one of Allegro’s primary suppliers of 200 millimeter wafers, is expected to receive a $150 million equity investment from an affiliate of One Equity Partners to expand 200 millimeter sensor and high voltage power wafer capacity at its fabrication facility in Bloomington, Minnesota. In conjunction with this investment, Polar is also pursuing U.S. CHIPS Act funding to further invest in its capacity and cost leadership initiatives to supply sensor and high voltage power wafers for critical automotive and industrial applications.

This investment is expected to provide Allegro with expanded U.S.-based capacity to support customers for years to come. “We appreciate our longstanding relationship with Polar and look forward to continued partnership to support anticipated growing customer demand,” said Vineet Nargolwala, Allegro Microsystems President, and CEO.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Allegro’s 2024 fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, the timing and amount, if any, of Polar CHIPS Act funding; the completion of the equity investment described herein and the satisfaction of any conditions thereto; the completion of Polar’s facility and manufacturing expansion and the availability of additional supply from Polar following such expansion; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 18, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on August 29, 2022, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

Contact: Jalene Hoover
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 5127516526 
jhoover@allegromicro.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 953 M - -
Net income 2023 165 M - -
Net cash 2023 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 778 M 6 778 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,74x
EV / Sales 2024 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 036
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,43 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vineet Nargolwala President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Pace DAntilio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Yoshihiro Suzuki Chairman
Michael C. Doogue Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Phil Stathas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.18.02%6 778
MEDIATEK INC.10.88%36 441
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.20.07%17 941
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.42%15 783
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED7.22%10 026
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.15.32%7 090