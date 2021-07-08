Log in
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

07/08/2021
NEWTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on July 13-14, 2021. Details for the presentation are below:

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference Presentation
Date:Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Time:5:00 – 5:25 pm ET
Track:2
Webcast Link:https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/alna/2382292

A replay of the webcast will also be available on Allena’s website for approximately 90 days under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study currently in progress and a Phase 2a program planned for the second half of 2021.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: 617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


