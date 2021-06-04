Log in
    ALNA   US0181191075

ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ALNA)
  Report
Allena Pharmaceuticals : OF ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC (Form 8-K)

06/04/2021
OF

ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Corporation'), a corporation organized and existing under and by virtue of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'), does hereby certify:

1. Pursuant to Section 242 of the DGCL, this Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (this 'Certificate of Amendment') amends the provisions of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the 'Charter').

2. This Certificate of Amendment has been approved and duly adopted by the Corporation's Board of Directors and stockholders in accordance with the provisions of Section 242 of the DGCL.

3. The Charter is hereby amended as follows:

The first paragraph of ARTICLE IV is hereby amended and restated in its entirety to read as set forth below:

'The total number of shares of capital stock which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is 205,000,000 of which (i) 200,000,000 shares shall be a class designated as common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Common Stock'), and (ii) 5,000,000 shares shall be a class designated as undesignated preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Undesignated Preferred Stock').'

* - * - * - *

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned authorized officer of the Corporation has executed this Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation as of June 4, 2021.

ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By: /s/ Louis Brenner
Name: Louis Brenner
Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 20:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
