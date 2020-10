EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Allergan plc Investors to Contact Firm Before Important October 29 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – AGN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) between January 30, 2017 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 29, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Allergan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Allergan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1967.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan were definitively linked to anaplastic large cell lymphoma (“ALCL”) as demonstrated by various medical studies; (2) the defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, the link to ALCL; (3) the foregoing link to cancer, when revealed, would foreseeably force Allergan to recall those textured breast implants from certain markets; (4) while publicly claiming that they were serious about researching the breast implant-associated ALCL (“BIA-ALCL”) link, the Company shut down its Santa Barbara facility, which was the center of breast implant research and development; (5) defendants did not disclose in its FDA-mandated follow-up study the reports of BIA-ALCL Allergan had received; (6) Allergan failed to report many adverse events individually and publicly and instead used inappropriately nonpublic “Alternative Summary Reports” and the Company submitted at least one case of possible BIA-ALCL through an alternative summary report; (7) by suppressing the reporting of adverse event reports Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded the risk that some BIA-ALCL cases would go undetected by the FDA, which contradicts their statements of being in compliance with FDA reporting guidelines; and (8) as detailed in various consumer complaints, Allergan was not appropriately advising patients of the risks associated with textured breast implants and the development of BIA-ALCL. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1967.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

