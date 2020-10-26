Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Allergan plc and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/26/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allergan plc (“Allergan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AGN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Allergan failed to inform investors that its CE Mark for textured breast implants and tissue expanders was about to expire in Europe. Based on this fact, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Allergan, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

