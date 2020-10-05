Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/05/2020 | 09:09am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Allergan plc (“Allergan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 9, 2017 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 29, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Allergan failed to inform investors that its CE Mark for textured breast implants and tissue expanders was about to expire in Europe. Based on this fact, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Allergan, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 208 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 649 M 63 649 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 17 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Michael President & Director
Scott Reents Director
Ryan Quigley Director
Andres Rodrigo Director
Basil Blakeney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC0.97%63 659
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.25%385 024
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.24%295 515
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.16%204 363
PFIZER, INC.-7.15%202 159
NOVARTIS AG-12.52%192 566
