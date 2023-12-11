Allergy Therapeutics PLC - Worthing, England-based commercial biotechnology company - Says it has "successfully extended" its cash runway to the end of January. Continues to work on cost control initiatives and ways to manage working capital. Expects sales for the year ending on June 30 to be "slightly lower" than the prior year's, but also expects lower costs and overheads before research & development costs and exceptional items. Allergy Therapeutics adds that no firm funding commitments are yet in place, but reports "well advanced" discussions on the matter with "certain major shareholders".

Current stock price: 1.83 pence, down 13% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 66%

