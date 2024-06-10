(Alliance News) - Allergy Therapeutics PLC on Monday hailed positive findings from trial results for a peanut allergy vaccine.

Shares in Allergy Therapeutics rose 10% to 5.80 pence in London early Monday in response.

The Sussex, England-based biotechnology company which specialises in allergy vaccines, announced the completion of new cohorts of healthy, and peanut allergic, patients, who have received increasing dose strengths of its novel virus-like particle-based peanut allergy vaccine.

Allergy Therapeutics said the ongoing phase I/IIa VLP peanut Protect trial is evaluating the maximum safe and tolerated dose of the peanut allergy vaccine and includes assessment of biomarker efficacy in peanut allergic patients.

The company noted that patients have now completed three incremental dose levels over two months with no safety signals observed.

This provided "strong confidence" that the VLP technology within the vaccine is "safe and well tolerated at high cumulative doses", Allergy Therapeutics said. This is "essential" for further clinical development of the vaccine.

Chief Executive Manuel Llobet said: "The promising safety and tolerability data from the latest cohorts in the Protect trial of our peanut allergy vaccine candidate are welcomed, providing a solid basis for the design of our upcoming phase IIb study. Ahead of that, the Protect trial continues apace as we look to generate the first biomarker-led efficacy data, among higher-dose peanut allergic patients in the next cohorts of the trial."

