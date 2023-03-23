ALLETE : Annual Report for 2022

2022 Annual Report

March 2023 Dear ALLETE shareholders, These are incredibly exciting times in the energy industry and at ALLETE, and as we move into 2023, we are executing our "sustainability in action" strategy in a very big way. For the past two years, ALLETE ranked first among U.S.-basedinvestor-owned utilities for investment in renewable energy based on market capitalization. We are leading the way to a sustainable clean-energy future, while working hard to ensure we get this transformation right for our customers, our communities, and the climate to make our world a better place. A significant achievement in 2022 was ALLETE's acquisition of New Energy Equity, one of the nation's leading and most respected distributed solar developers. As we approach New Energy Equity's one-year anniversary as part of the ALLETE family of companies, the value of the talented team and profitable business is notable, with contributions to earnings and a project pipeline that have exceeded our expectations. Minnesota Power is wrapping up work on three solar projects that will add more than 20 megawatts of clean energy to its system. The three projects are part of an approximately $40 million investment approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that also is designed to boost northeastern Minnesota's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. These renewable energy projects, completed with local labor and locally manufactured panels, are just one example of how ALLETE is putting sustainability into action. It has never been clearer that transmission investments will be critical to meeting clean-energy goals and transforming the electric grid. And, transmission plays an important role in ALLETE's strategy. For example, in July 2022, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy announced plans to build an approximately 150-mile transmission line from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota that will support grid reliability in the Upper Midwest. In January 2023, ALLETE and Grid United announced our intent to jointly develop the North Plains Connector, a new, approximately 385-milehigh-voltagedirect-current (HVDC) transmission line from central North Dakota to Colstrip, Montana. It will be the nation's first transmission connection between three regional U.S. electric energy markets-the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the Western Interconnection and the Southwest Power Pool-to increase resiliency and reliability across a vast area with diverse weather patterns. This is exactly the type of project and vision that is needed to ensure the successful transformation of our nation's electric grid. As ALLETE and our companies continue to lead the way to a sustainable clean-energy future, alignment with state regulators and policymakers is critical. In November 2022, the MPUC approved Minnesota Power's 15-year Integrated Resource Plan, the regulatory roadmap for the company's EnergyForward vision to provide 100% carbon-free energy by 2050 while maintaining safe, reliable and affordable electric serve to customers. Building on an extensive two-year process that involved discussions with customers and a wide variety of stakeholders, Minnesota Power reached a joint agreement with stakeholders including clean-energy organizations, labor groups, and local communities that host the company's last remaining coal-fired power plant.

The MPUC approved all of the elements of the joint agreement, including the addition of up to 700 megawatts of wind and solar power and a significant investment in battery storage by 2030 to support the addition of renewable energy. In early February this year, a new Minnesota law was enacted requiring state utilities to deliver carbon- free energy by 2040, 10 years earlier than the company vision laid out by Minnesota Power. The new law comes with some off-ramps to protect energy reliability and affordability, but it will require a shift in how we plan for and develop the clean-energy economy to meet a goal that is now a decade earlier. And, constructive regulatory outcomes will be critical to our success. There is a lot of work ahead of us-reachingclean-energy goals will require thoughtful planning to ensure we keep reliability and affordability at the forefront. Achieving this ambitious goal will require leveraging new technologies through accelerated Minnesota Power investments. At the same time, we expect the new Minnesota law to create opportunities for our other ALLETE companies as demand for wind and solar generation is expected to grow. As we navigate the complex and ever-changing road to our nation's carbon-free future, it is important to remember that ALLETE and our companies have long been leaders in the clean-energy transformation, and we have momentum on our side. Minnesota Power was the first Minnesota utility to reach 50% renewable energy and has a solid record of exceeding state conservation objectives and state renewable energy goals ahead of deadlines. While we serve our customers with excellence and provide exciting opportunities for our employees, we also take great pride in creating value for our shareholders. In February, the ALLETE Board of Directors approved an increased dividend of over 4%. ALLETE has continued to pay an attractive dividend, while strategically positioning all of our businesses for sustainable growth over the long term. I could not be more proud of our talented, experienced and innovative ALLETE team, and I am excited about our future as we continue to put sustainability into action with tremendous growth opportunities in front of us. As part of our journey toward a carbon-free energy future, we know that we have a responsibility to get this transition right for the climate, our customers, our communities and our investors-all without leaving anyone behind. To learn more about how we at ALLETE embrace sustainability in all its forms, please see our Corporate Sustainability Report at www.allete.com. As always, thank you for your interest and investment in ALLETE. Bethany M. Owen ALLETE Chair, President and CEO

United States Securities and Exchange Commission Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 10-K (Mark One) Annual Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the year ended December 31, 2022

Commission File Number 1-3548 ALLETE, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Minnesota 41-0418150 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 30 West Superior Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55802-2093 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)