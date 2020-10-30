Log in
ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
ALLETE : Board of Directors Declares Dividend on Common Stock

10/30/2020 | 06:31am EDT

The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 61.75 cents per share of common stock.

On an annual basis the dividend is equivalent to $2.47 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The regular quarterly dividend is payable December 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business November 16, 2020.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy, based in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 169 M - -
Net income 2020 172 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 2 684 M 2 684 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLETE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ALLETE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLETE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 63,83 $
Last Close Price 51,73 $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bethany M. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Hodnik Executive Chairman
Robert J. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi E. Jimmerson Lead Independent Director
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-36.27%2 684
NEXTERA ENERGY22.25%144 991
ENEL S.P.A.-1.91%82 211
IBERDROLA, S.A.11.33%73 014
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.26%67 937
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.13%67 836
