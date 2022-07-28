Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ALLETE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALE   US0185223007

ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
59.58 USD    0.00%
06:32aALLETE Board of Directors declares dividend on common stock
BU
07/25Minnesota Power and Great River Energy to Build Transmission Line to Bolster Electric Reliability in Northern Minnesota
BU
07/11ALLETE to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results August 3
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLETE Board of Directors declares dividend on common stock

07/28/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share of common stock.

On an annual basis, the dividend is equivalent to $2.60 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The regular quarterly dividend is payable September 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2022.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALLETE, INC.
06:32aALLETE Board of Directors declares dividend on common stock
BU
07/25Minnesota Power and Great River Energy to Build Transmission Line to Bolster Electric R..
BU
07/11ALLETE to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results August 3
BU
07/06ALLETE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06Charles Matthews Named to ALLETE Board of Directors
BU
07/06ALLETE Inc. Appoints Charles Matthews to its Board of Directors
CI
06/24ALLETE : J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference -June 2022
PU
05/25BofA Securities Starts ALLETE at Neutral With $63 Price Target
MT
05/13ALLETE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13ALLETE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLETE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 498 M - -
Net income 2022 202 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 846 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 3 367 M 3 367 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 357
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart ALLETE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ALLETE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLETE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 59,58 $
Average target price 66,14 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bethany M. Owen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven W. Morris Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nicole R. Johnson Supervisor-Human Resources
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
James J. Hoolihan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-10.20%3 367
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.90%157 929
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.54%82 010
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.19%77 841
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.44%66 050
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.81%64 324