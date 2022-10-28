Advanced search
    ALE   US0185223007

ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
54.73 USD   +1.71%
06:31aALLETE Board of Directors declares dividend on common stock
BU
10/19Wells Fargo Lowers ALLETE's Price Target to $56 From $65, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
10/10ALLETE to announce third quarter financial results Nov. 9
AQ
ALLETE Board of Directors declares dividend on common stock

10/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share of common stock.

On an annual basis, the dividend is equivalent to $2.60 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The regular quarterly dividend is payable Dec. 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 15, 2022.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, ND; New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, MD; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 482 M - -
Net income 2022 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 3 124 M 3 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 447
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Bethany M. Owen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven W. Morris Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nicole R. Johnson Supervisor-Human Resources
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
James J. Hoolihan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-17.51%3 124
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.16%148 282
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.21%70 098
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.97%69 276
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.16%63 890
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.24%56 086