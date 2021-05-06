ALLETE, Inc. : Reports First Quarter Earnings of 99 Cents per Share

Reaffirms 2021 earnings guidance range of $3.00 - $3.30 per share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported first quarter 2021 earnings of 99 cents per share on net income of $51.8 million. Last year’s results were $1.28 per share on net income of $66.3 million. The timing of income taxes and operating and maintenance expense in 2021 negatively impacted the quarter compared to internal expectations by approximately 15 cents per share, which are expected to reverse during the remainder of the year. In addition, net income in 2021 included an approximately $5 million dollars, or 10 cents per share, negative impact related to ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility due to an extreme winter storm event in the southern United States in February 2021.

“While financial results were lower than our expectations for the quarter, reflecting timing and extreme weather impacts primarily in the southern region of ALLETE Clean Energy’s operations, we remain confident in our earnings guidance of $3.00 - $3.30 per share,” said ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen.

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co. (ATC), recorded net income of $45 million, compared to $57.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings reflect lower income at Minnesota Power primarily due to: lower margins resulting from the expiration of a power sales contract in 2020; lower kilowatt-hour sales to industrial customers; higher operating and maintenance, property tax and depreciation expenses; and the timing of income taxes. These decreases were partially offset by increased earnings related to the Great Northern Transmission Line. Net income at SWL&P and our after-tax equity earnings in ATC were similar to 2020.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded first quarter 2021 net income of $7.4 million compared to $11.7 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 included an approximately $5 million after-tax negative impact at ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility related to an extreme winter storm event in the southern United States in February 2021 and the timing of income taxes. These decreases were partially offset by earnings from the South Peak wind energy facility which commenced operations in April 2020.

Corporate and Other businesses, which include BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded a net loss of $600 thousand in 2021 compared to a net loss of $2.9 million in 2020. The lower net loss in 2021 reflects the first full quarter of contributions from ALLETE’s Nobles 2 wind energy facility and higher earnings from marketable equity securities held in certain benefit trusts.

“Setting aside extreme weather events beyond our control and income tax timing impacts, ALLETE’s financial results for the quarter were generally as expected,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “Furthermore, strategic initiatives to improve our regulated utility returns and further advance our clean energy expansion are underway, positioning ALLETE for strong growth in the future.”

ALLETE, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating Revenue Contracts with Customers – Utility $293.0 $265.3 Contracts with Customers – Non-utility 43.4 43.5 Other – Non-utility 2.8 2.8 Total Operating Revenue 339.2 311.6 Operating Expenses Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility 120.4 89.0 Transmission Services – Utility 17.7 18.5 Cost of Sales – Non-utility 16.8 16.9 Operating and Maintenance 66.3 61.0 Depreciation and Amortization 58.0 53.4 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 18.0 12.6 Total Operating Expenses 297.2 251.4 Operating Income 42.0 60.2 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (17.1 ) (15.7 ) Equity Earnings 4.8 5.2 Other 3.3 1.0 Total Other Expense (9.0 ) (9.5 ) Income Before Income Taxes 33.0 50.7 Income Tax Benefit (10.4 ) (13.8 ) Net Income 43.4 64.5 Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (8.4 ) (1.8 ) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $51.8 $66.3 Average Shares of Common Stock Basic 52.1 51.7 Diluted 52.2 51.8 Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.99 $1.28 Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.99 $1.28 Dividends Per Share of Common Stock $0.63 $0.6175

Consolidated Balance Sheet Millions - Unaudited Mar. 31 Dec. 31, Mar. 31 Dec. 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Liabilities and Equity Cash and Cash Equivalents $159.0 $44.3 Current Liabilities $574.9 $459.6 Other Current Assets 219.4 210.6 Long-Term Debt 1,652.4 1,593.2 Property, Plant and Equipment – Net 4,930.6 4,840.8 Deferred Income Taxes 190.2 195.7 Regulatory Assets 472.7 480.9 Regulatory Liabilities 517.9 524.8 Equity Investments 301.5 301.2 Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans 212.5 225.8 Other Non-Current Assets 191.3 206.8 Other Non-Current Liabilities 280.2 285.3 Equity 2,846.4 2,800.2 Total Assets $6,274.5 $6,084.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $6,274.5 $6,084.6

Three Months Ended ALLETE, Inc. March 31, Income (Loss) 2021 2020 Millions Regulated Operations $45.0 $57.5 ALLETE Clean Energy 7.4 11.7 Corporate and Other (0.6 ) (2.9 ) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $51.8 $66.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.99 $1.28 Statistical Data Corporate Common Stock High $72.15 $84.71 Low $58.90 $50.01 Close $67.19 $60.68 Book Value $44.47 $43.85 Kilowatt-hours Sold Millions Regulated Utility Retail and Municipal Residential 331 321 Commercial 341 352 Industrial 1,798 1,902 Municipal 160 156 Total Retail and Municipal 2,630 2,731 Other Power Suppliers 1,248 822 Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold 3,878 3,553 Regulated Utility Revenue Millions Regulated Utility Revenue Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue Residential $40.5 $36.4 Commercial 37.2 35.3 Industrial 127.7 118.0 Municipal 12.6 10.3 Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue 218.0 200.0 Other Power Suppliers 38.4 38.3 Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue) 36.6 27.0 Total Regulated Utility Revenue $293.0 $265.3

