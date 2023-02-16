Advanced search
ALLETE : Q4 2022 Year End Earnings Presentation

02/16/2023 | 08:09am EST
2022 Year End

Earnings Report Presentation

February 16, 2023

Forward-looking statement

Any statements contained in this presentation and statements that ALLETE, Inc. representatives may make orally in connection with this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALLETE's presentation and other communications may include certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the Company may include a presentation of earnings (loss) per share and earnings. ALLETE's management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors by removing the effect of variances in GAAP reported results of operations that are not indicative of changes in the fundamental earnings power of the Company's operations. Management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate and enables investors and analysts to more accurately compare the company's ongoing financial performance over the periods presented. Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, if presented, is included in the appendix.

This presentation was prepared as of February 16, 2023, and ALLETE, Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information or the forward-looking statements contained herein. The 2023 outlook contained herein was provided, and is as of February 16, 2023.

For more information, contact:

Vince Meyer

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

  1. 723-3952vmeyer@allete.com

Visit our website at www.allete.com

2

ALLETE's strategy for success is Sustainability in Action

EXPAND RENEWABLES

  • Currently ranked #1 among investor-owned utilities for investment in renewable energy based on market capitalization
  • Minnesota Power #1 in Minnesota, and #2 in Midwest in renewable energy for customers
  • 700 MW of wind and solar as well as up to 500 MWh of storage to be added as a result of a successful IRP
  • New Energy Equity a leading developer of distributed solar
  • Established renewable platform at ALLETE Clean Energy of >1,500 MW

REDUCE CARBON

  • Minnesota Power
    • Retired/idled seven of nine coal facilities
    • 50% renewable energy supply at end of 2020, goal of 70% by 2030
    • Coal-freeby 2035 and 100% carbon-free vision by 20501
  • BNI - supporting carbon capture and sequestration in Minnkota Power Cooperative's Project Tundra

1 New MN Legislation requiring 100% carbon-free energy by 2040 will provide clean energy opportunities in 2025 IRP.

ENHANCE GRID RESILIENCY

  • Investing in infrastructure for managing the delivery of increasing amounts of renewable energy, and enhancing the resiliency and reliability of the grid
  • Engaged with Grid United on North Plains Connector - first in the nation to connect three ISOs

DRIVE INNOVATION

  • Reducing water use, investing in more weather resistant infrastructure, identifying alternative low- or zero-carbon fuels and carbon capture and sequestration technology
  • HVDC Modernization advances clean energy opportunities and enhances reliability

Workplace

  • 2022 Women on Board Winner for Board Gender Diversity
  • Minnesota Power & ALLETE Clean Energy named Yellow Ribbon Companies
  • Advancing DE&I in the workplace, supply chain, and communities

Community

  • Partnering with diverse suppliers
  • Corporate funding and employee volunteerism to those in need - and addressing the opportunity gap
  • Full commitment to regional economies and host communities

Customers

  • Strong track record of service reliability
  • Minnesota Power residential bills below the national average
  • Well-positionedto serve the C&I customer segment
  • Strong focus on customer ESG & competitiveness needs

3

~$3.3B Investment in Transmission and Clean Energy Initiatives

Increase of nearly $600M* in Base CapX over the next 5 years

Capital Expenditures

2023-

Potential

Recovery

(millions)

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2027

Total

Method

Regulated Operations

High kV Transmission Expansion

$ 40

$ 55

$ 135

$ 190

$ 270

$ 690

$ 1,265

Rider

Solar 300 MW**

-

150

200

175

100

625

675

Rider

Wind 150 MW**

-

-

105

175

-

280

280

Rider

Storage Pilot

-

10

20

-

-

30

30

Rider

Storage 200 MWh**

-

-

-

-

100

100

320

COD

Base & Other

190

265

250

235

190

1,130

Rider/Base

ALLETE Clean Energy (base capX)

10

5

5

5

5

30

Corporate & Other

Wind Partnership 200 MW**

-

70

115

-

-

185

185

COD

Nemadji Trail Energy Center

40

55

35

5

-

135

145

COD

Other

20

10

15

15

20

80

Total

$ 300

$ 620

$ 880

$ 800

$ 685

$3,285

* From last reported Base CapX plan.

** Dependent on successful RFPs for solar, wind and storage.

5,000 Regulated Rate Base Growth

($ in millions)

4,000

3,000

2,000 ~11% CAGR^

1,000

^ Using 2022 as a base year

Table excludes any incremental ALLETE Clean Energy projects and New Energy asset ownership, additional equity investment at ATC.

Further transition to clean energy will

provide additional investment in

transmission and renewables beyond 2027.

Regulated Rate Base Growth Supports ALLETE's Long-term5-7% Growth Objective

4

Transformational long-term investment opportunities

Opportunities beyond 2027, not included in our 5-year CapX table:

North Plains Connector - ALLETE engagement with Grid United to build 370-mile HVDC transmission line from ND to MT.

MISO Tranche 2 - Expect at least ~2-3% participation in MISO Tranche 2.

Benefits a broader customer base beyond Minnesota Power jurisdiction.

Long Range Plan will help to maintain a reliable and resilient regional power grid.

New legislation Enacted in Minnesota requires electric utilities to source its retail sales with 100% carbon-freeenergy by 2040 - this legislation will provide opportunities in our next IRP, slated for early 2025.

Coal Fleet Transition

Developing plans to replace over 800 MW of baseload generation at Boswell Units 3 & 4 in Cohasset, MN by 2030 and 2035, respectively.

This excludes any incremental ALLETE Clean Energy projects and New Energy asset ownership, and additional equity investment at ATC.

Supports ALLETE's Long-Term EPS growth objective of 5-7%

5





Allete Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
