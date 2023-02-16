ALLETE : Q4 2022 Year End Earnings Presentation

Any statements contained in this presentation and statements that ALLETE, Inc. representatives may make orally in connection with this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Opportunities beyond 2027, not included in our 5-year CapX table:
North Plains Connector - ALLETE engagement with Grid United to build 370-mile HVDC transmission line from ND to MT.
MISO Tranche 2 - Expect at least ~2-3% participation in MISO Tranche 2.
Benefits a broader customer base beyond Minnesota Power jurisdiction.
Long Range Plan will help to maintain a reliable and resilient regional power grid.
New legislation Enacted in Minnesota requires electric utilities to source its retail sales with 100%carbon-freeenergy by 2040 - this legislation will provide opportunities in our next IRP, slated for early 2025.
Coal Fleet Transition
Developing plans to replace over 800 MW of baseload generation at Boswell Units 3 & 4 in Cohasset, MN by 2030 and 2035, respectively.
This excludes any incremental ALLETE Clean Energy projects and New Energy asset ownership, and additional equity investment at ATC.
Supports ALLETE's Long-Term EPS growth objective of 5-7%
