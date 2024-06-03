Bethany Owen

A full news release on the agreement is at https://investor.allete.com/news-releases/news-release-details/allete-enters-agreement-be-acquired-partnership-led-canada. Shareholders with questions can call ALLETE Shareholder services at (218) 355-3114 and select option number two.

enter this next chapter as committed as ever to our customers, our communities and our employees. I look forward to all we will achieve together."

integrity, planet and people. They also recognize the importance of our employees and our ties to the communities we serve and in which we operate," she said. "To that end, we are proud to remain locally managed as we

Owen said transitioning to a private company with these strong partners also will limit ALLETE's exposure to volatile financial markets as the company makes planned investments now and over the long term.

"Our 'sustainability-in-action' strategy has secured ALLETE's place as a clean-energy leader. Through this transaction with CPP Investments and GIP, we will have access to the capital we need while keeping our customers, communities and co-workers at the forefront of all that we do, with continuity of our day-to-day operations, strategy and shared purpose and values," said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. "CPP Investments and GIP have a successful track record of long-term partnerships with infrastructure businesses, and they recognize the important role our ALLETE companies serve in our communities as well as our nation's energy future. Together, we will continue to invest in the clean-energy

ALLETE and a partnership led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) jointly announced May 6 that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the partnership will acquire ALLETE in an all-cash merger.

Dear fellow shareholders, In this newsletter we again share the news that ALLETE has entered into a definitive agreement under which a partnership led by Canada Pension Plan Investments and Global Infrastructure Partners would acquire ALLETE through an all-cash merger. I'm sure many of you still have questions about this agreement, and I'll try to answer some of them here. But first I want to let you know how grateful I am for your support in making ALLETE what it is today-a leader in developing renewable energy and transmission projects to build the clean-energy future. All of us at ALLETE thank you for your confidence and investment. This acquisition will not become effective until after shareholder approval and other required regulatory approvals have been obtained. We plan to hold a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the transaction later this year. In advance of that shareholders' meeting, we will file a proxy statement with the SEC that will contain more details about the merger, including the background, the reasons for the merger, and a

summary of the agreement. We look forward to sharing more about this transaction in the weeks and months ahead after we file the proxy. Until the transaction closes, which is anticipated in the middle of next year, it is business as usual at ALLETE. We will continue to pay quarterly dividends as approved by the ALLETE board and work as diligently as ever to advance our sustainability-in-action strategy, including projects that support thriving communities. And, after the transaction closes, we will still be ALLETE, with our headquarters remaining in Duluth, Minnesota, and our talented team of employees continuing to lead the way to a sustainable clean-energy future - always caring for our customers, our communities, and the climate. Examples of this work are Minnesota Power's recent requests for proposals for an additional 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar resources to be online by the end of 2027. Through these RFPs, we're doing more than seeking renewable energy. We're also including preferences for diverse bidders and domestically sourced materials, as well as requirements to use prevailing wages and local labor for construction and permanent staffing, and to develop apprenticeship programs to help train the energy