  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ALLETE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALE   US0185223007

ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLETE : View New Energy Equity Acquisition Presentation

03/03/2022 | 09:11am EST
Acquisition of New Energy Equity

March 3, 2022

Forward looking statement

The statements contained in this presentation and statements that ALLETE, Inc. may make orally in connection with this presentation that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The adjusted EBITDA measure for New Energy represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items, such as non-recurring expenses.

This presentation was prepared as of March 3, 2022, and ALLETE, Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information or the forward-looking statements contained herein. The 2022 outlook contained herein was provided, and is as of February 16, 2022.

For more information, contact:

Vince Meyer

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

  1. 723-3952vmeyer@allete.com

Visit our website at www.allete.com

2

Clean energy trends are driving ALLETE's 5-7% growth objective

ALLETE's Sustainability-in-Action Strategy Delivers Growth

  • Expanding renewable sources of energy
  • Strengthening the electric grid
  • Developing innovative solutions
  • Reducing overall carbon emissions

• Financing growth with substantial liquidity

Regulated Growth

4-5%

  • Minnesota Power IRP - generation, transmission and distribution investments
  • Improving ROE
  • Superior Water, Light & Power, ATC investments, and other regulated opportunities

ALLETE Clean Energy + Corp. & Other

minimum growth of at least 15%

  • Leverage existing platform
  • Optimize portfolio
  • Expand products and services
  • Acquire new customers and geographies

3

Relative to size, ALLETE is the largest investor in renewables in the country

Solar and Wind Capacity as a Percent of Market Cap (MW / US$ Market Cap)¹

50%

46%

ALLETE continues to evolve as a market leader, now ranking #1 in renewable investment

Source: Company public filings, SNL, Press Releases, Bloomberg market data as of 16 -Feb-22

Note: Includes both regulated and unregulated wind and solar net generation capacity.

1 Calculated as solar and wind net owned operating capacity / market cap. Excludes development pipelines.

Key Trends in the U.S. Renewables Sector and Overview of ALE Portfolio

4

Overview of ALLETE New Energy acquisition

Transaction overview

Earnings impact

Transaction financing and

timing

Go forward strategy

  • ALLETE is acquiring New Energy, a leading developer of community, commercial & industrial, and small utility- scale solar energy projects
  • New Energy has successfully closed 310MW+ of solar projects across the nation over 9 years, with 80MW+ closed in 2021
    • Approximately $600mm+ invested in projects by New Energy and their partners
    • 2GW+ of solar projects under development across 26 different states
  • ALLETE is purchasing New Energy for $165.5mm on a cash free / debt free basis
  • Valuation implies a 2021 adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~8x, well positioned for future growth
  • Under ALLETE'S ownership, we expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2022, when adjusting for transaction costs and purchase price accounting impacts
  • The transaction will be funded in a manner that is consistent with ALLETE's strong credit ratings
  • Transaction is expected to close in early Q2 2022
  • Plan to continue New Energy's successful playbook of developing distributed solar assets
  • Selectively retain attractive and complementary assets on ALLETE's balance sheet
  • Development of profitable solar projects provides flexibility between monetization and ownership

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allete Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 318 M - -
Net income 2022 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 3 332 M 3 332 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLETE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ALLETE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLETE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 62,57 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bethany M. Owen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven W. Morris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicole R. Johnson Supervisor-Human Resources
Heidi E. Jimmerson Independent Director
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-5.70%3 332
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.93%152 211
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.92%77 544
ENEL S.P.A.-12.43%69 549
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.53%68 459
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.01%67 494