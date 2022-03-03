ALLETE : View New Energy Equity Acquisition Presentation
Acquisition of New Energy Equity
Forward looking statement
The statements contained in this presentation and statements that ALLETE, Inc. may make orally in connection with this presentation that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The adjusted EBITDA measure for New Energy represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items, such as non-recurring expenses.
This presentation was prepared as of March 3, 2022, and ALLETE, Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information or the forward-looking statements contained herein. The 2022 outlook contained herein was provided, and is as of February 16, 2022.
For more information, contact:
Vince Meyer
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
723-3952 vmeyer@allete.com
Visit our website at
www.allete.com
Clean energy trends are driving ALLETE's 5-7% growth objective
ALLETE's Sustainability-in-Action Strategy Delivers Growth
Expanding renewable sources of energy
Strengthening the electric grid
Developing innovative solutions
Reducing overall carbon emissions
• Financing growth with substantial liquidity
Regulated Growth
4-5%
Minnesota Power IRP - generation, transmission and distribution investments
Improving ROE
Superior Water, Light & Power, ATC investments, and other regulated opportunities
ALLETE Clean Energy + Corp. & Other
minimum growth of at least 15%
Leverage existing platform
Optimize portfolio
Expand products and services
Acquire new customers and geographies
Relative to size, ALLETE is the largest investor in renewables in the country
Solar and Wind Capacity as a Percent of Market Cap (MW / US$ Market Cap)¹
50%
46%
ALLETE continues to evolve as a market leader, now ranking #1 in renewable investment
Source: Company public filings, SNL, Press Releases, Bloomberg market data as of 16 -Feb-22
Note: Includes both regulated and unregulated wind and solar net generation capacity.
1 Calculated as solar and wind net owned operating capacity / market cap. Excludes development pipelines.
Key Trends in the U.S. Renewables Sector and Overview of ALE Portfolio
4
Overview of ALLETE New Energy acquisition
Transaction overview
Earnings impact
Transaction financing and
timing
Go forward strategy
ALLETE is acquiring New Energy, a leading developer of community, commercial & industrial, and small utility- scale solar energy projects
New Energy has successfully closed 310MW+ of solar projects across the nation over 9 years, with 80MW+ closed in 2021
Approximately $600mm+ invested in projects by New Energy and their partners
2GW+ of solar projects under development across 26 different states
ALLETE is purchasing New Energy for $165.5mm on a cash free / debt free basis
Valuation implies a 2021 adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~8x, well positioned for future growth
Under ALLETE'S ownership, we expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2022, when adjusting for transaction costs and purchase price accounting impacts
The transaction will be funded in a manner that is consistent with ALLETE's strong credit ratings
Transaction is expected to close in early Q2 2022
Plan to continue New Energy's successful playbook of developing distributed solar assets
Selectively retain attractive and complementary assets on ALLETE's balance sheet
Development of profitable solar projects provides flexibility between monetization and ownership
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Allete Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLETE, INC.
03/02 ALLETE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balan..
AQ
03/02 ALLETE Advances Solar Strategy by Acquiring New Energy Equity, a Leading Solar Developm..
BU
03/02 Mizuho Lowers Allete's Price Target to $60 From $66, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/17 ALLETE, Inc. Reports 2021 Earnings of $3.23 per Share, Initiates 2022 Earnings Guidance..
AQ
02/16 ALLETE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16 TRANSCRIPT : ALLETE, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/16 Allete Reports Higher Q4 Profit, Revenue; Provides 2022 Outlook
MT
02/16 Earnings Flash (ALE) ALLETE Posts Q4 Revenue $399M
MT
02/16 ALLETE, Inc. Reports 2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share; Initiates 2022 Earnings Guidance..
BU
02/16 ALLETE, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ALLETE, INC.
Sales 2022
1 318 M
-
-
Net income 2022
199 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 852 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,7x
Yield 2022
4,16%
Capitalization
3 332 M
3 332 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,93x
EV / Sales 2023
3,88x
Nbr of Employees
1 353
Free-Float
99,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ALLETE, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
62,57 $
Average target price
67,00 $
Spread / Average Target
7,08%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.