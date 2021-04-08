Log in
ALLETE, Inc.    ALE

ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
ALLETE : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results May 6

04/08/2021 | 06:32am EDT
ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the first quarter before the stock markets open on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Following the release, ALLETE Chief Executive Officer and President Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852 using passcode 6089168, or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s website, www.allete.com.

A replay of the call will be available through May 13, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056, conference identification number 6089168. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP


© Business Wire 2021
