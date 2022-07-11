Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ALLETE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALE   US0185223007

ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
58.69 USD   +1.07%
04:32pALLETE to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results August 3
BU
07/06ALLETE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06Charles Matthews Named to ALLETE Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLETE to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results August 3

07/11/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the second quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the conference call live by registering at www.allete.com/earningscall, or by accessing the listen-only webcast on ALLETE’s website, www.allete.com.

The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.

ALE-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALLETE, INC.
04:32pALLETE to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results August 3
BU
07/06ALLETE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06Charles Matthews Named to ALLETE Board of Directors
BU
07/06ALLETE Inc. Appoints Charles Matthews to its Board of Directors
CI
06/24ALLETE : J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference -June 2022
PU
05/25BofA Securities Starts ALLETE at Neutral With $63 Price Target
MT
05/13ALLETE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13ALLETE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05TRANSCRIPT : ALLETE, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Allete's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLETE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 498 M - -
Net income 2022 202 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 846 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 3 281 M 3 281 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 357
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart ALLETE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ALLETE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLETE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 58,07 $
Average target price 66,57 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bethany M. Owen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven W. Morris Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nicole R. Johnson Supervisor-Human Resources
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
James J. Hoolihan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-12.48%3 281
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.04%157 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.96%81 540
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.81%75 641
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.04%64 470
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.78%64 102