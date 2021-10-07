Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ALLETE, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ALE   US0185223007

ALLETE, INC.

(ALE)
  Report
ALLETE : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results November 4

10/07/2021 | 06:32am EDT
ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852 using passcode 8090438, or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s website, www.allete.com.

A replay of the call will be available through November 11, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056, conference identification number 8090438. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 272 M - -
Net income 2021 160 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 3 133 M 3 133 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,94 $
Average target price 71,80 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Bethany M. Owen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicole R. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Heidi E. Jimmerson Lead Independent Director
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-3.23%3 133
NEXTERA ENERGY5.22%159 255
ENEL S.P.A.-18.70%78 847
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.24%78 357
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.03%66 420
IBERDROLA, S.A.-24.80%62 657