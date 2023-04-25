Advanced search
    ALLFG   GB00BNTJ3546

ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC

(ALLFG)
2023-04-25
5.855 EUR   +0.34%
Allfunds : BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
Allfunds : 1Q 23 Trading update Press Release
Allfunds : Allfunds Group plc - 1Q 2023 trading update
Allfunds : BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen

04/25/2023
BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAllfunds Group plc
Place of residenceLonden
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares18.806.622,00 Number of voting rights20.419.355,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,24 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,24 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 25 April 2023

Disclaimer

Allfunds Group plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
