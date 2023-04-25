Allfunds : BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Allfunds Group plc
Place of residence Londen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares18.806.622,00
Number of voting rights20.419.355,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,99 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,99 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,24 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,24 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 25 April 2023
Sales 2023
532 M
586 M
586 M
Net income 2023
89,3 M
98,4 M
98,4 M
Net Debt 2023
97,2 M
107 M
107 M
P/E ratio 2023
37,0x
Yield 2023
1,81%
Capitalization
3 677 M
4 039 M
4 054 M
EV / Sales 2023
7,10x
EV / Sales 2024
4,80x
Nbr of Employees
1 031
Free-Float
100,0%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
5,84 €
Average target price
11,64 €
Spread / Average Target
99,5%
