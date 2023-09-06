BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
BlackRock Inc. - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction05 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAllfunds Group plc
Place of residenceLonden
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares4.576.702,00
|Number of voting rights4.576.702,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares8.983.899,00
|Number of voting rights10.370.202,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares662.257,00
|Number of voting rights662.257,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.561,00
|Number of voting rights1.561,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares749.970,00
|Number of voting rights749.970,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.035.819,00
|Number of voting rights2.156.834,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights7.643,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares764.568,00
|Number of voting rights764.568,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares4.474,00
|Number of voting rights4.474,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares84.271,00
|Number of voting rights84.271,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors, LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights138.936,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock International Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares232.302,00
|Number of voting rights232.302,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares114.251,00
|Number of voting rights114.251,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,89 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,75 %
|Indirectly potential0,14 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,16 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,01 %
|Indirectly potential0,14 %
Date last update: 06 September 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Allfunds Group plc published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 19:09:02 UTC.