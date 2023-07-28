Interim report
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Interim Report 1H 2023
Allfunds Group Plc ('Allfunds', the 'Company' or the "Group") presents its interim report for the six month period ended 30 June 2023.
Key highlights
Solid first half with record performance against several operating and profitability indicators
- Growing AuA volumes, despite challenging environment:
o Assets under administration ("AuA") were up 3.7% year-on-year, from €1,301 billion to €1,350 billion. This compares to a 3.7% increase for the industry(1) over the same period
o Continued trend of strong client migrations, valued at €20.4 billion, proving a stable engine of growth
o AuA grew by 4.1% on Full Year 2022 despite organic outflows concentrated in a limited and identified number of retail banks in Switzerland, Italy and Spain; flows from new customers poised to accelerate in 2H as per current customer pipeline
- Platform service positive market performance of €41.1 billion or 4.5% since December 2022
- Platform service net organic flows of €(4.0) billion or (0.4)% since December 2022 (0.9)% annualised
- Record half-year net revenues, in the history of Allfunds: net revenues of €266m, a record half- year figure representing a 13% increasehalf-on-halfand a 3%year-on-year:
- Platform revenues, including NTI, amounted to €239 million
- Growing revenue margin from 3.2bps to 3.6bps half-on-half:
- Focused on actively managing margins to offset pressure from changes in asset mix and despite lower transaction revenue level
- Allfunds' operating model, including its banking license, results in sustainable treasury income reaching a contribution of €32 million in 1H 2023
- Treasury income acts as a natural hedge for rates movements; ability to offset the move from investors into less risky asset classes through a higher treasury income
- Platform revenue margin, excluding NTI, was stable from 2H 2022, in line with expectations
- Subscription revenues increased by 82% to €27 million, and are poised for significant growth following the integration of latest acquisition, MainStreet Partners, and the full integration of Allfunds' product suite offering into its WealthTech platform
- Refers to Allfunds total AuA over European Industry AuA. Based on Total Net Assets for European market, Net asset figures refer to UCITS and include closed-ended funds at 30 June 2023. Source: Morningstar
- Adjusted EBITDA of €172 million, representing a 6% increase half-on-half and implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of 65%, in line with 2023 guidance
- Record reported EBITDA of €150 million, following the significant reduction of separately disclosed items, bringing an alignment of adjusted and reported figures
Strong business activity and momentum
- Continued strength and effectiveness of the flywheel effect: 44 new fund houses and 31 new distributors onboarded in 1H 2023
- Continued growth in market share to 12.5%(2): 10+ years of annual market share gains, with extensive room to further take market share
- Growing pipeline: high confidence in our expectations on migrations for 2H 2023, and accelerating subscription-based revenues thanks to cross-selling initiatives related to completed M&A
- Limited impact from new European Retail Investment Strategy given < 1% AuA exposure to execution-only services
- On track to deliver on our FY 2023 outlook assuming a flat market until the end of the year
Good progress on strategic initiatives
- Thanks to the integration of recent acquisitions, subscription-based revenues now represent 10% of total net revenues. The share of subscription revenues is expected to grow meaningfully as the Company continues to penetrate its target customer base and capture market share on the back of long-standing relationships with distributors and fund houses
- Ongoing investments into the Company's value proposition for distributors and broadening its offering of funds, including the launch of the private capital markets platform in March 2023
Committed to delivering value for shareholders
- Consistent with disciplined approach to capital allocation via ordinary dividends (20-40%pay-out), strategic M&A and additional distributions to shareholders based on its excess capital availability
- Continued execution on strategy around M&A:o Closing of MainStreet Partners in February
o Announcement of an exclusivity agreement to acquire Local Paying Agent Business of Iccrea Banca in Italy
- Launch of a share buy-back programme of up to €100 million
Non-financial highlights
Figures in EUR bn, unless otherwise stated
1H 2023
2H 2022
Change H-
1H 2022
Change
y-o-y (%)
o-H (%)
AuA EoP
1,349.5
1,296.0
4.1%
1,300.9
3.7%
Platform service(1)
944.8
907.7
4.1%
915.3
3.2%
Dealing & Execution(2)
404.7
388.3
4.2%
385.6
4.9%
Platform Service Market performance
41.1
(13.7)
n.m.
(132.5)
n.m.
Platform Service Net flows
(4.0)
6.2
n.m.
(7.4)
(45.8)%
Flows from existing clients
(24.4)
(20.2)
21.0%
(24.4)
0.1%
Flows from new clients (migrations)
20.4
26.3
(22.6%)
17.0
20.1%
Net flows as a % of BoP AuA(3)
(0.4%)
0.7%
(79.9%)
(0.7)%
(36.8%)
Net flows as a % annualised of BoP AuA
(0.9%)
(4.4%)
(79.9%)
(1.4)%
(36.8%)
Dealing and Execution variation(4)
16.4
2.7
n.m.
(53.8)
n.m.
Note: AuA refer to Assets under administration at End of Period ("EoP") 30 of June
- Platform service AuA includes Allfunds standalone, acquisitions of Nordic Fund Market and CS Investlab and BNPP Local Paying Agent business
- Only AuA for which we provide Dealing & Execution services
- Calculated as the sum of flows from existing clients and from new clients over Allfunds Platform service AuA only as of beginning of period. For 1H 2023, beginning of period is considered December 2022 (amounting to €908bn); for 2H 2022, BoP is considered June 2022 (amounting to €915bn) and for 1H 2022, BoP is considered December 2021 (amounting to €1,055bn)
- Variation coming from Dealing and Execution portfolio refer to both market performance and flows from existing/new clients
Financial highlights
Figures in € million, unless otherwise stated
1H 2023
2H 2022
Change
1H 2022
Change
Unaudited
Unaudited
H-o-H (%)
Unaudited
y-o-y (%)
Net revenues
266.0
235.6
12.9%
259.0
2.7%
Net platform revenues
239.4
210.2
13.9%
244.4
(2.0%)
Net platform revenue (% of total)
90.0%
89.2%
0.8 p.p.
94.4%
(4.4 p.p.)
Net platform revenue margin (bps)
3.6
3.2
14.3%
3.5
1.8%
Net subscription revenues
26.6
25.5
4.3%
14.6
81.6%
Net subscription revenue (% of total)
10.0%
10.8%
(0.8 p.p.)
5.6%
4.4 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA
171.8
162.0
6.0%
188.4
(8.8%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
64.6%
68.8%
(6.1%)
72.7%
(11.2%)
Adjusted Profit before tax
144.7
139.1
4.1%
166.8
(13.3%)
Adjusted Profit after tax
104.1
101.4
2.7%
123.5
(15.7%)
Normalised free cash flow
101.2
97.0
4.3%
120.8
(16.2%)
Capital expenditure
20.4
24.4
(16.5%)
15.2
34.0%
Separately disclosed items
21.7
42.2
(48.7%)
40.1
(45.9%)
Chief Executive Officer´s report
"I am pleased to report that Allfunds has continued to deliver strong financial and operational performance, posting record revenues in the first half of 2023. I am encouraged at the performance of our platform and subscription-based businesses, which continue to contribute to the performance we deliver for our clients, investors and the wider stakeholder universe. The resilience of our business model and the quality and diversification of our earnings are becoming more and more obvious; we are proud, therefore, to announce the introduction of a share buy-back programme, demonstrating our commitment to driving further value for shareholders.
"Allfunds has accomplished several important milestones during the period, illustrating the effectiveness of its strategy in continuing to deliver growth and efficiencies despite a persistently volatile macroeconomic backdrop. The successful integration of WebFG, instiHub and MainStreet Partners has contributed meaningfully to the expertise of our global teams, while also strengthening their ability to meet changing client demands. The launch of our Alternatives Solutions platform was a further strategic highlight and will provide new solutions to help our clients meet their unique strategic priorities. We are investing organically for growth, while also remaining vigilant on emerging growth opportunities through bolt-on acquisitions. We enter the second half of 2023 with good momentum, unchanged targets and in a strong position to continue delivering against our overarching strategy."
Overview
The first half of 2023 has seen our AuA growing for the first time in a year. Allfunds business has shown great signs of resilience despite market volatility and challenging external conditions.
During the period, market performance has been a positive contributor to the growth of our AuA with 3.7% increase year-on-year. Flows were resilient from the vast majority of existing clients outside a handful of idiosyncratic retail banks. Strong migrations in this period have almost offset the negative outflows on existing clients. In terms of asset class, money-market funds is the only asset class that has ended the period with positive flows.
We continue outperforming markets given the diversification of our assets - in terms of geography, asset class and type of client - and our growth levers: in the first six months, AuA experienced a year-on-year increase of 3.7%, in line with the performance of the industry (based on UCITS data from Morningstar as of 30 June 2023), with total AuA standing at €1.35 trillion. As a result, Allfunds' market position strengthens year-on-year, supported by its focus on client services and provision of innovative solutions to meet client needs.
Allfunds Interim Report 1H 2023
5
