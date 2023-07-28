Subscription revenues increased by 82% to €27 million, and are poised for significant growth following the integration of latest acquisition, MainStreet Partners, and the full integration of Allfunds' product suite offering into its WealthTech platform

Ongoing investments into the Company's value proposition for distributors and broadening its offering of funds, including the launch of the private capital markets platform in March 2023

Chief Executive Officer´s report

"I am pleased to report that Allfunds has continued to deliver strong financial and operational performance, posting record revenues in the first half of 2023. I am encouraged at the performance of our platform and subscription-based businesses, which continue to contribute to the performance we deliver for our clients, investors and the wider stakeholder universe. The resilience of our business model and the quality and diversification of our earnings are becoming more and more obvious; we are proud, therefore, to announce the introduction of a share buy-back programme, demonstrating our commitment to driving further value for shareholders.

"Allfunds has accomplished several important milestones during the period, illustrating the effectiveness of its strategy in continuing to deliver growth and efficiencies despite a persistently volatile macroeconomic backdrop. The successful integration of WebFG, instiHub and MainStreet Partners has contributed meaningfully to the expertise of our global teams, while also strengthening their ability to meet changing client demands. The launch of our Alternatives Solutions platform was a further strategic highlight and will provide new solutions to help our clients meet their unique strategic priorities. We are investing organically for growth, while also remaining vigilant on emerging growth opportunities through bolt-on acquisitions. We enter the second half of 2023 with good momentum, unchanged targets and in a strong position to continue delivering against our overarching strategy."

Overview

The first half of 2023 has seen our AuA growing for the first time in a year. Allfunds business has shown great signs of resilience despite market volatility and challenging external conditions.

During the period, market performance has been a positive contributor to the growth of our AuA with 3.7% increase year-on-year. Flows were resilient from the vast majority of existing clients outside a handful of idiosyncratic retail banks. Strong migrations in this period have almost offset the negative outflows on existing clients. In terms of asset class, money-market funds is the only asset class that has ended the period with positive flows.

We continue outperforming markets given the diversification of our assets - in terms of geography, asset class and type of client - and our growth levers: in the first six months, AuA experienced a year-on-year increase of 3.7%, in line with the performance of the industry (based on UCITS data from Morningstar as of 30 June 2023), with total AuA standing at €1.35 trillion. As a result, Allfunds' market position strengthens year-on-year, supported by its focus on client services and provision of innovative solutions to meet client needs.

