Madrid / London, 18 December 2023 - Allfunds Tech Solutions, the bespoke digital solutions arm of Allfunds, and Ardan International, a rapidly growing wealth platform designed for international advisers and their clients, have announced an extension of their collaboration to further enhance the capabilities of Ardan's investment platform.

As part of the agreement, Allfunds Tech Solutions has developed a cutting-edge multi-asset research center exclusively for Ardan's advisors, an evolution of Allfunds integrated ecosystem, Allfunds Connect. This state-of-the-art tool enables users to compare funds and access an equity research center that draws information from external market data vendors. With advanced features, advisors can now easily monitor a vast selection of over 190,000 mutual funds and ETFs, simplifying decision-making in portfolio management.

Ardan International has been a valued and long-standing client of Allfunds, benefiting from the comprehensive range of services available as a one-stop shop for wealth professionals. The recently enhanced research centre illustrates Allfunds' role as a strategic partner, capable of adapting and offering customized solutions to cater to the unique requirements of its clients.

Sarah Dunnage, CEO of Ardan International, expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "Allfunds Connect is a great tool for the advisers who use our platform to search, analyze, and compare mutual funds and ETFs. It simplifies and expedites the process of making the right investment choices for advisers and their clients."

Juan de Palacios, Chief Strategy and Product Officer of Allfunds, added, "We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Ardan International. The enhanced research and comparison capabilities will provide their advisors with unmatched insights and enable them to deliver even greater value to their clients."