Allfunds : Wellington Management Group LLP - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
Back
Wellington Management Group LLP - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 15 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify Wellington Management Group LLP
Issuing institution Allfunds Group plc
Place of residence Londen
Date last update: 16 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Allfunds Group plc published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 19:09:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
Sales 2022
521 M
521 M
521 M
Net income 2022
83,9 M
83,8 M
83,8 M
Net cash 2022
101 M
101 M
101 M
P/E ratio 2022
70,8x
Yield 2022
1,21%
Capitalization
5 596 M
5 608 M
5 593 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,6x
EV / Sales 2023
9,16x
Nbr of Employees
765
Free-Float
91,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
8,89 €
Average target price
13,74 €
Spread / Average Target
54,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.