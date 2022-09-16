Advanced search
    ALLFG   GB00BNTJ3546

ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC

(ALLFG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
8.890 EUR   +0.06%
ALLFUNDS : Wellington Management Group LLP - Allfunds Group plc - Londen
Tikehau Capital Teams Up With iCapital To Open Up Investment Opportunities To EMEA Clients
ALLFUNDS : appoints Juan Pablo Valdés as new Chile Country Head
Allfunds : Wellington Management Group LLP - Allfunds Group plc - Londen

09/16/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Back Wellington Management Group LLP - Allfunds Group plc - Londen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction15 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyWellington Management Group LLP
  • Issuing institutionAllfunds Group plc
  • Place of residenceLonden
Previous result

Date last update: 16 September 2022

Share information
Financials
Sales 2022 521 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2022 83,9 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net cash 2022 101 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 70,8x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 5 596 M 5 608 M 5 593 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 91,4%
Technical analysis trends ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,89 €
Average target price 13,74 €
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Alcaraz López Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Independent Chairman
Mariano Blanchard Chief Technology Officer
Gianluca Renzini Deputy GM, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer
Delfin Rueda Arroyo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC-48.63%5 590
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.33%360 674
NETFLIX, INC.-60.93%104 675
PROSUS N.V.-19.65%81 450
AIRBNB, INC.-24.90%79 963
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.99%65 595