Allfunds : appoints Juan Pablo Valdés as new Chile Country Head

Madrid, 22 August 2022 - Allfunds, one of the leading B2B WealthTech platforms for the funds industry offering fully integrated solutions for both Fund Houses and Distributors, today announces that it has appointed Juan Pablo Valdés as Chile Country Head, effective immediately.

Juan Pablo will be in charge of Allfunds' local representative office in Santiago de Chile and will report to Laura Gonzalez, Head of Americas.

Juan Pablo has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, having held various roles in which he oversaw the direction of investment on behalf of private bank clients. Most recently, Juan Pablo served as Commercial Manager at LarrainVial Asset Management, where he led the distribution of mutual and investment funds across different channels. His other experience includes roles at SURA Chile, Celfin Capital and Banco BICE.

Laura Gonzalez, Head of Americas Allfunds, said: "We are delighted to welcome Juan Pablo Valdés to Allfunds. His expertise will be vital to the growth of our operations in the Southern Cone. Latin America plays a key role in our global strategy and an area where we have extensive growth plans; Juan Pablo's appointment reflects our commitment to the region, and desire to bring market-leading talent into the regional business to continue enhancing the service we deliver to clients."

Juan Pablo Valdés said: "I am excited to join Allfunds at a time of immense change across the fund industry as firms continue to adapt to the influence of digitalisation, and more diverse client demands. Allfunds is uniquely positioned to facilitate this change across the global funds market, and I look forward to working closely with the expert teams across Latin America, and internationally, to continue innovating our solutions to meet the needs of our clients for the future."

Juan Pablo takes over from Sebastián Ochagavía, who is departing the business to pursue other opportunities.

