Allfunds launches Allfunds Alternative Solutions, a new division specialised in servicing alternative assets

London/Madrid, 20 March 2023 - Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG), the leading B2B WealthTech platform for the funds industry, today announces the launch of its new division, Allfunds Alternative Solutions.

Allfunds Alternative Solutions is the result of Allfunds' response to strong demand among its clients, especially those from the wealth management segment, for better access to alternative assets and private markets. Although Allfunds already has experience in this area and assets under administration in specialized vehicles (UCITs, ELTIFs, UCI Part II, RAIFs y FCRs) until today it was a service performed only on an on-demand basis.

Borja Largo, Chief Fund Groups Officer, will lead a team composed by a combination of new hires and existing Allfunds employees, whose task will be to channel current demand and drive Allfunds' growth in services related to illiquid strategies.

As a first step, the department has resumed the model of its first success story; the automation of ELTIF operations, and has focused on improving operational efficiency for FCRs (Fondos de Capital Riesgo or Private Equity Funds), one of the most common private equity vehicles in Spain, a key market for Allfunds. Today, Allfunds Alternative Solutions already has the capacity to be in charge of specialised operations for FRCs, including the registration of investors, commitment management and capital calls, all in an automated manner. Other types of vehicles, both domestic and international, will gradually be incorporated in order to meet the needs of a broad and diverse client base.

Borja Largo, Chief Fund Groups Officerstates, "It was essential for us to have a team dedicated exclusively to alternative assets, this was the only way we could meet the growing demand from our clients and offer them a service that matched their expectations and past experience with Allfunds. We decided to build this team and launch the project on the solid foundation of Allfunds' success in the traditional asset market, which puts us in a unique position to understand the requirements and preferences of both General Partners and distributors of illiquid strategies."

Juan Alcaraz, CEO of Allfundsadds, "This is another step in our ongoing effort to have the best value proposition in the market and to enhance our one-stop shop model, covering all our customers' needs in a single point of access. We have been developing our alternative offering for some time and believe that with the combination of our experience, human capital and technology, we are perfectly positioned to capitalise on these opportunities".