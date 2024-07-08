· New Head of Global Operations will drive overall operational alignment for the business and deliver new synergies between its key international markets

· Newly-created Chief Data Officer role will advance platform and data strategies across Allfunds

Madrid / London, 8 July 2024 - Allfunds, a leading B2B WealthTech platform for the funds industry offering fully integrated solutions for both Fund Houses and Distributors, today announces two senior appointments as the business continues to pursue initiatives to optimise performance and efficiencies across its global operations.

Paola Rengifo joins as Head of Global Operations in Madrid. In her role, Paola will focus on implementing an efficient global operational structure, working towards synergies, innovation, and automation, all aimed at business process reengineering in close partnership with technology.

With a career spanning three decades, Paola has accumulated extensive international responsibility in the financial services sector through her roles driving the analysis and implementation of firms' corporate strategies with a focus on platforms, products, and resources. In addition to her senior roles at firms including JP Morgan Chase & Co., she served as an Advisory Council Member of business Technology and Innovation of the Santalucía S.A. Group, and presently holds an Associate Board Member position at the Consejo de Innovación y Buen Gobierno (CIBG) in Spain.

Paola joined Allfunds in May 2024 and reports to Antonio Varela, Allfunds' Chief Operating Officer.

Miguel Ángel Treceño joins as Chief Data Officer, a newly-created role in which he will focus on digital transformation and maximizing the value of Allfunds' data driven culture.

Miguel Ángel is a deeply-experienced leader and executive, having worked for more than 20 years in international financial services and wealth management firms where he helped to shape their technology, operations and finance capabilities in line with evolving business strategies. Having begun his career at Credit Suisse, Miguel Ángel has also held senior roles at other global banks including Santander, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Citibank. He latterly directed a multidisciplinary global team at Citi, overseeing the firm's Data Strategy, Architecture and Data Investment programmes and initiatives for its Wealth Banking, Lending and Custody platform in New York City.

Based in Madrid, Miguel Ángel joined Allfunds in June. He will also report to Antonio Varela.

Antonio Varela, Chief Operating Officer at Allfunds, continued: "I am delighted to welcome Paola and Miguel to our team, their appointments are testament to our focus on bringing market-leading talent into our business, to drive internal collaboration and pursue further synergies that ultimately deliver an optimal service for our clients. Allfunds is at the vanguard of transformation in the wealth management industry; with the support and creativity of our growing team, we are confident in our ability to remain a critical partner of choice to our clients, surpassing their expectations in an ever-evolving environment."