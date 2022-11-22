Advanced search
11/22/2022
Allfunds reports on the progress of its share buyback programme

London/Madrid/Amsterdam - Allfunds Group plc ("Allfunds") (TICKER: ALLFG) informs today that, under its share buyback programme announced on 8 November 2022, 209,677 of its own ordinary shares have been repurchased during the week of 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022 on Euronext Amsterdam. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €7.9655 per share. The total consideration of the repurchase was €1,670,177.43.

Allfunds intends to repurchase ordinary shares up to a value of €10 million on Euronext Amsterdam. The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 296,134 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €2,249,960.98. To date approximately 22.5% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

The buyback is implemented pursuant to the authority granted by the shareholders of Allfunds at its annual general meeting held on 21 April 2022 and is executed within the parameters prescribed by Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

For detailed information on the individual share purchase transactions, see the Allfunds investor website at: https://investors.allfunds.com/share_info#share_programme.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Contacts

For media enquiries:


Katherine Sloan
Head of Marketing and Communications
katherine.sloan@allfunds.com
+34 91 274 64 00

For investor enquiries:


Allfunds Group Investor Relations
investors@allfunds.com
+34 91 274 64 00

Attachments

Disclaimer

Allfunds Group plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
