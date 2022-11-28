Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Allfunds Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLFG   GB00BNTJ3546

ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC

(ALLFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-11-28 am EST
6.845 EUR   -3.73%
02:02pAllfunds : reports on the progress of its share buyback programme
PU
02:02pAllfunds : Progress on share buyback 28 Nov 2022
PU
11/23Credit Suisse Warns of $1.6 Billion Loss in Fourth Quarter Amid Fund Outflows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Allfunds : reports on the progress of its share buyback programme

11/28/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Allfunds reports on the progress of its share buyback programme

London/Madrid/Amsterdam - Allfunds Group plc ("Allfunds") (TICKER: ALLFG) informs today that, under its share buyback programme announced on 8 November 2022, 955,000 of its own ordinary shares have been repurchased during the week of 21 November 2022 up to and including 25 November 2022 on Euronext Amsterdam. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €7.1827 per share. The total consideration of the repurchase was €6,859,461.36.

Allfunds intends to repurchase ordinary shares up to a value of €10 million on Euronext Amsterdam. The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1,251,134 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €9,109,422.33. To date approximately 91.09% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

The buyback is implemented pursuant to the authority granted by the shareholders of Allfunds at its annual general meeting held on 21 April 2022 and is executed within the parameters prescribed by Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

For detailed information on the individual share purchase transactions, see the Allfunds investor website at: https://investors.allfunds.com/share_info#share_programme.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Contacts

For media enquiries:


Katherine Sloan
Head of Marketing and Communications
katherine.sloan@allfunds.com
+34 91 274 64 00

For investor enquiries:


Allfunds Group Investor Relations
investors@allfunds.com
+34 91 274 64 00

Attachments

Disclaimer

Allfunds Group plc published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
02:02pAllfunds : reports on the progress of its share buyback programme
PU
02:02pAllfunds : Progress on share buyback 28 Nov 2022
PU
11/23Credit Suisse Warns of $1.6 Billion Loss in Fourth Quarter Amid Fund Outflows
MT
11/23Credit suisse group ag - disposed of its shareholding in allfund…
RE
11/22Allfunds : Allfunds - Progress on share buyback 21 November 2022
PU
11/22Allfunds : reports on the progress of its share buyback programme
PU
11/21Allfunds : Quarter 3 - 2022
PU
11/15Allfunds : Allfunds - Progress on share buyback
PU
11/14Allfunds : Progress on share buyback 14 Nov 2022
PU
11/14Allfunds : reports on the progress of its share buyback programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 506 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 72,6 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net cash 2022 32,4 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,5x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 4 475 M 4 647 M 4 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,78x
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Allfunds Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,11 €
Average target price 11,52 €
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Alcaraz López Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Independent Chairman
Mariano Blanchard Chief Technology Officer
Gianluca Renzini Deputy GM, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer
Delfin Rueda Arroyo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC-58.89%4 653
ALPHABET INC.-32.72%1 262 277
VISA, INC.-1.35%440 768
MASTERCARD, INC.-2.23%337 751
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.24%329 015
META PLATFORMS, INC.-66.88%295 409