London/Madrid/Amsterdam - Allfunds Group plc ("Allfunds") (TICKER: ALLFG) informs today that, under its share buyback programme announced on 28 July 2023, 695,858 of its own ordinary shares have been repurchased during the week of 23 October 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023 on Euronext Amsterdam. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €4.97 per share. The total consideration of the repurchase was €3,446,561.13.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 8,137,129 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €43,270,221.88. To date approximately 86.54% of the maximum total value of the first tranche of the share buyback programme has been completed.

The buyback is being carried out under the authority to purchase own shares granted by the shareholders of Allfunds at its annual general meeting held on 9 May 2023 and in compliance with the requirements set out in article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Chapter II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

For detailed information on the individual share purchase transactions, see the Allfunds investor website at: https://investors.allfunds.com/share_info#share_programme.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.