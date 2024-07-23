London/Madrid/Amsterdam - Allfunds Group plc ("Allfunds") (TICKER: ALLFG) informs today that, under the second tranche of its share buyback programme announced on 17 June 2024, 423,909 of its own ordinary shares have been repurchased during the week of 17 July 2024 up to and including 23 July 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.29 per share. The total consideration of the repurchase was €2,243,299.23.

The total number of shares repurchased to date under this tranche of the programme is 2,529,334 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €13,287,724.93. To date approximately 26.58% of the maximum total value of the second tranche of the share buyback programme has been completed.

The buyback is being carried out under the authority to purchase own shares granted by the shareholders of Allfunds at its annual general meeting held on 7 May 2024 and in compliance with the requirements set out in article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Chapter II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

For detailed information on the individual share purchase transactions, see the Allfunds investor website at:https://investors.allfunds.com/share_info#share_programme.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

