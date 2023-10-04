LONDON/GDANSK (Reuters) - Shares in Amerstdam-listed fund distribution company Allfunds soared as much as 15% on Wednesday, with market players attributing the rise to a media report the firm has enlisted banks to explore its sale for more than 5 billion euros.

The report from Vozpopuli cited financial sources saying that Allfunds has enlisted Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to design a new business plan, in which they will explore different strategic options such as a sale, a merger with a competitor, or an alliance.

At 0826 GMT shares were on track for their biggest daily rise since February.

Allfunds was not immediately available for comment.

Citi declined to comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Allfunds listed on the Euronext Amsterdam in 2021 in a 2.2 billion-euro IPO.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano in London; Jesus Aguado in Madrid and Pierre John Felcenloben in Gdansk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)