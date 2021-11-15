Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allgeier SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/15/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2021 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Goedsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.88 EUR 154416.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.8800 EUR 154416.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71044  15.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ALLGEIER SE
10:03aALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/12Allgeier SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/12Allgeier SE agreed to acquire 60% stake in Evora Group from founders and shareholders.
CI
11/11Mgm technology partners boosts ERP proficiency through acquisition of SAP solutions pro..
PU
10/27ALLGEIER HOLDING AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
10/26Nagarro Closes Merger with Operational Management Unit
MT
09/03ALLGEIER : CEO Resigns, Plans Switch To Supervisory Board
MT
09/02ALLGEIER : CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board
PU
09/02Allgeier Se Announces Resignation of Carl Georg Dürschmidt from the Management Board, E..
CI
08/13Allgeier Se Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLGEIER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 399 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2021 6,22 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,8x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 341 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart ALLGEIER SE
Duration : Period :
Allgeier SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLGEIER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,95 €
Average target price 30,33 €
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Detlef Dinsel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thies Eggers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Eggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Christopher Große Head-Investor & Media Relations
Marcus Goedsche Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLGEIER SE60.59%390
ACCENTURE PLC42.12%234 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.17%175 303
SNOWFLAKE INC.37.35%116 298
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.50%106 683
INFOSYS LIMITED41.76%101 603